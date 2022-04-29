‘She really understood her students.’ Olathe teacher passed her legacy onto others

When longtime Olathe South English teacher Cathy Smith died April 15 after fighting cancer, she left behind a legacy in the students whose lives she’d touched in the community.

Smith retired in 2018, after 36 years at the school teaching sophomore and junior English, and coaching the debate and forensics teams. At her retirement party, the number of former students attending who had become teachers themselves was notable.

Marci Gibbens, who teaches English at Olathe South, took sophomore honors English with Smith and remembers Smith’s class as being very rigorous.

“She was really tough on us, but it made us stronger at English,” Gibbens said. “She demanded perfection or as close to it as we could make it.”

When Gibbens became Smith’s colleague at Olathe South, her respect for her former teacher grew even more.

“She would say in the first couple of years that I started working with her, ‘Now you’re going to see behind the scenes, and you’re not going to be as in awe of me as you once were.’ And I think the opposite is true,” Gibbens said.

Smith, who was a building representative in the Olathe National Education Association, was bold in setting an example for others.

“She — at faculty meetings, at in-service professional days — would be a person who would give great professional development and advice. She would ask the hard questions in faculty meetings that probably everyone was thinking but nervous to ask,” Gibbens said.

Gibbens sees a lot of Smith when she looks at her own teaching.

“She was such a hard worker. She made such interesting and helpful assignments,” Gibbens said. “As a teacher, trying to develop my own materials, I was really thankful for her guidance in that way. I would not be able to help students with the level of analysis that I’m able to now without her guidance in showing me how it’s done.”

She isn’t the only one.

Nick Carnes also took sophomore English with Smith and had her as a debate coach. To him, her tutelage is directly linked to where he is today, as a professor of public policy at Duke University.

“She really understood her students. She saw who I was and what I needed. She saw right through all the silly pretense adolescents have and got right down to the heart of things,” Carnes said. “She was so completely unpretentious and funny and earnest. She would burst into song in the middle of class to illustrate a point.”

He remembers her as a tough teacher but one who was also supportive and kind.

During his first debate tournament, he was paired with an 11th-grader, who told him to read out a paragraph on totalitarianism. The trouble was that Carnes didn’t know how to pronounce it and mispronounced it throughout the debate.

“This older student was chewing me out in the hallway, and Ms. Smith found out what happened, and she stuck up for me. She was like, ‘You don’t yell at him. This is his first time doing this, and everybody makes mistakes,’” Carnes said. “Normally, the coach is the one who’s hard on you; this was the coach really lifting me up and supporting me. That was just kind of her.”

That empathy is what endeared students like Carnes to her.

“She was this brilliant person who still understood what it was like to be in ninth grade, trying to keep up with the older students, who understood what her students were going through. She found a way to teach all these really important lessons and still keep things light and joyful and fun,” Carnes said.

Her biggest impact on his life was perhaps the free PSAT course she ran for students after school. Carnes, who hadn’t heard of the PSAT and couldn’t afford to pay for such a class, credits Smith with impressing on him how important it was to do well on it. With her help studying for it, he scored high enough to be a National Merit Finalist and got a full ride to the University of Tulsa.

“My experience with Ms. Smith was the best experience I’ve ever had with an educator. It made me want to be an educator, too, and helped me understand how much good you can do in the world by being a teacher. She got me interested in public policy, taught me skills I still use, got me a scholarship — she practically launched my entire career,” Carnes said.

He keeps a notebook from her class in his office at Duke.

“She had this list of expectations at start of the semester: What you could expect from Ms. Her students often just called her Ms.,” Carnes said. “I never had a teacher do that, tell me what I can expect from them. And it was things like, ‘I’m going to listen to you. I’m going to be your biggest champion. I’m not going to let you give up on yourself.’ All these things I really needed to hear when I was coming into her classroom.”

Her online obit describes her rich personal life.

She graduated as valedictorian from St. Mary’s High School in Colorado Springs, and received her bachelor’s degree in English and theater education from the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth. She later earned a master of arts in teaching from Webster University in Kansas City.

She was survived by her husband of 38 years, Geff Moyer, children Geffrey Moyer II, Ian Smith, Kerry Durig-Smith and Gabe Moyer, and grandchildren, Ellie and Lila Smith. “Few things brought Cathy more joy than her “boys,” and that includes her husband, and her granddaughters,” the obit noted.

There will be a celebration of Smith’s life from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, May 20 at the Olathe American Legion, 410 E. Dennis Ave. The family asks that people let them know if they’re attending at signupgenius.com/go/30e0449a5a72ba46-cathy .