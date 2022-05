A nationwide jury duty scam using the name of a fictitious sheriff’s deputy is targeting school teachers in Westmoreland County, according to state police. Scammers are using the name “Deputy Wayne Farley” — which has been linked to phone scams around the country — and calling a school district to be transferred to a teacher’s classroom, he said. The caller then claims the teacher missed jury duty and needs to pay a $1,000 fine immediately, Trooper Steve Limani said.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO