Campbell County, TN

Car on its top on Glade Springs Road; one person in custody

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A Nissan Altima flipped on its top just before 6am on Friday morning on Glade Springs Road. The accident happened at the entrance to Springfield Drive, just a little...

