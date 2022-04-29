Car on its top on Glade Springs Road; one person in custody

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — One person was injured after a train and car collided Sunday night. Hamblen County Sheriff Esco Jarnagin said the crash happened near the Hamblen and Hawkins County line around 8:30 p.m. The sheriff said only one man was inside the car that was struck by the train. Tennessee Highway Patrol was called in to assist.
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
RADCLIFF, Ky. — It's been more than two weeks since the body of Lana Jantz was found in a shed on her property on Oak Drive in Hardin County. A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with complicity in murder. "This case is still under investigation, still tying up...
Have you ever been driving down the road and oncoming traffic flashes their lights at you? Do you know if it's illegal to do it in Kentucky? Here's what we know. Angel here and I remember growing up and watching my momma flash her headlights at another driver when it was getting dark outside if she saw they did not have their lights on.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
ATHENS, Tenn. — Authorities in eastern Tennessee said 16 people have been indicted after a months-long investigation into a major methamphetamine ring in the area. According to McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy, the probe, dubbed the “Propane Cowboys,” stretched from Tennessee into North Georgia over the past six months, WBIR-TV reported.
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a woman wanted for questioning in a hit-and-run investigation. They say the incident happened at the Walmart on Route 60 in Huntington on April 17. Anyone with information should contact Detective Bailey at 304-634-4672 or message the sheriff’s office on […]
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A child freed themselves from a Johnson City man’s choking grip by biting him, according to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD). Authorities revealed they responded to a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of Woodlyn Drive at 7:10 a.m. Tuesday, and an investigation led to the […]
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A police report filed with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) provides additional insight into the scene where deputies found the bodies of Sherry Cole and her 7-year-old grandson, Jessie Allen. According to a report provided to News Channel 11, deputies arrived at the home in the 7100 block of […]
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Rockcastle County mother is facing charges after her children called 911. Casey Ballinger has four children. Her arrest citation states her 10-year-old son called police, saying his mother was on drugs and he was afraid she was going to hurt them. Ballinger allowed police...
65-year-old Ronald Cooper killed, 47-year-old Lori Ramos injured in a motorcycle crash (Blount County, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 65-year-old Ronald Cooper, of Louisville, as the man who lost his life and 47-year-old Lori Ramos, of Maryville, as the victim who suffered injuries following a two-vehicle accident on Sunday in Blount County. The fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of W Lamar Alexander Parkway and Big Springs Road [...]
Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Buggy CollisionSCDN Graphics Department. Hardyville, Ky. – On Saturday, April 23rd, 2022, at approximately 6:51 pm (CST), Kentucky State Police Post 3 received a call for service in reference to an injury collision in Hart County. Troopers responded to the scene located in the area of 6853 Hardyville Road in the Hardyville community.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville family is still dealing with sudden tragedy after a loved one was killed last week. A woman, identified as 58-year-old Tamara Blanchard, died after a driver lost control of their vehicle, drove up onto the sidewalk and hit her. Louisville Metro Police Department Spokesperson...
