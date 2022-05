BALTIMORE -- Sunday will be the last day in which the Red Sox carry 28 players on their roster. After a shortened spring training, Major League Baseball allowed teams to expand their rosters from 26 players to 28 for the first few weeks of the season. That will end Monday, as all teams must revert back to a 26-man active group. So the Red Sox, along with every other team in baseball, will have to send out two players before they begin their next series against the Angels on Tuesday night.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO