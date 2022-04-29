Mohamed Salah & Sam Kerr win Football Writers' Association awards
BBC
3 days ago
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been named men's footballer of the year and Chelsea's Sam Kerr women's footballer of the year by the Football Writers' Association (FWA). Egypt striker Salah has scored 30 goals for quadruple-chasing Liverpool this...
Guiding unfancied Villarreal to the Champions League semi-finals ought to have been a career highlight for Unai Emery, the manager who has taken a team from a town with a smaller population than Clacton-on-Sea to the pinnacle of European football. Yet a common theme of the Yellow Submarine's run to...
Deanne Rose may be living more than 3,000 miles from home, after being signed by Reading last July, but that hasn’t dented her plans to give back to the community she grew up in. In June, she will hold her first soccer camp in her hometown of Alliston in Ontario, Canada, for girls aged between eight and 14. “I thought it was the perfect opportunity when I come back home to be able to give them something,” she says of her plans. “Representation and role models just matter so much in sports and for young kids growing up … I want [the camp] to be really enjoyable and set the platform and the landscape for what it could be in the future.”
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has given the Premier League "a reminder of what greatness looks like" with another lethal season in front of goal, says former West Ham midfielder Jobi McAnuff. The 37-year-old has scored 17 goals, despite United's inconsistent campaign - including eight of their past nine. Ronaldo's...
England claimed a Women's Six Nations Grand Slam and fourth straight title against France on Saturday, but I could not be there. I suffered a neck injury in training and left camp before the team went to Bayonne. As a prop, your neck generally hurts from scrums but any injury...
The final day in League One had the title, all promotion and play-off spots up for grabs and three of the four relegation places to be decided. Emotions were high with 12 clubs having everything to play for over 90 tense minutes. In the end, for teams at the top...
Alex Hales could be a second blacklisted player in the England fold this summer after Rob Key said the opener should be considered available for selection. The 33-year-old has not played international cricket since failing a recreational drugs test on the eve of the 2019 World Cup and losing the trust of Eoin Morgan, England’s all-powerful limited-overs captain, in the process.
Comments / 0