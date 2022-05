Can the Bruins make a deep run in the playoffs? Can they even make it out of the first round? The Stanley Cup playoffs start Monday night for the Bruins, who have at times played like one of the best teams in the NHL and at others looked like a candidate for an early exit. Their best of seven series against the Carolina Hurricanes starts in Raleigh, N.C. at 7 p.m.

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO