Chester County, PA

Arrest Warrant Issued for Suspect in Theft Case

By MyChesCo
 3 days ago
WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police say they currently hold an active arrest warrant for 33-year-old Stephen Lewis for theft and related offenses. Authorities state that Lewis was seen entering the Giant Food Store located...

