Missing 12-year-old girl ran away from home has now been found, MPD says

Empriss Young (MPD)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE 4/29/22 10:45 A.M.

Empriss Young has been located.

----------------

Memphis Police are searching for an endangered 12-year-old girl who ran away.

Empriss Young was last seen in the 3700 block of Dunn Avenue near her home, police said.

Young is 5′5,” 190 lbs., with long brown hair and was wearing a green jacket, white school shirt, blue school pants, and lime green shoes (possibly Crocs).

She has been missing since Thursday, police said.

If you see her, contact MPD at 901.636.4479.

©2022 Cox Media Group