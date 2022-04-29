ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Man Gets Seven Years in Prison for Heroin Distribution

By Bernadette Lee
 2 days ago
Bernadette Lee

In what prosecutors have dubbed "Operation All-Star Millennials", the United States Attorney's Office in the Western District of Louisiana continues to crack down on illicit drug sales in the state.

The latest part of the operation has culminated with the sentencing of 27-year-old Jhailen Zeno of Lafayette being sentenced to just over seven years in prison for conspiracy to distribute heroin and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin.

According to federal prosecutors, Zeno was one of ten defendants indicted for conspiring to possess and distribute heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine in the Morgan City area.

The investigation into Zeno and his accomplices began in 2019. Officials say that Zeno was stopped two times in 2020. During the stops, he was found to be in possession of heroin.

Zeno pleaded guilty to the charges in July of last year, and his sentencing to 85 months in prison happened this week in U.S. District Court. The judge, James D. Cain Jr. sentenced him to 85 months along with five years of probation after he gets out of prison.

Several organizations worked on the investigation including the FBI, DEA, and ATF along with the Lafayette Police Department.

Prosecutors say the ongoing cases are part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force operation. The task force works to disrupt and dismantle groups working to bring drugs to the streets for profit.

In another task force operation, prosecutors were able to bring 23-year-old Dvajious T. Evas to justice for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Judge Elizabeth Foote sentenced Evans to ten years in prison along with five years of probation after release. He was one of several co-defendants distributing methamphetamine in the Shreveport area.

Comments / 1

Lafayette, LA
