Kansas City, MO

KANSAS CITY 2022 HOMICIDE COUNT ALREADY HITS #50!!!

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe local murder spike continues to claim more lives as our elected leaders struggle to cope with the crisis or offer any new strategy to address a rate of killing that threatens yet another historic year for homicides. Accordingly, here's the latest report on a tragic killing overnight ....

KCTV 5

Man shot and killed in Kansas City park overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man was discovered shot and killed in a Kansas City park early Friday morning after a shots fired call, according to the Kansas City Police Department. Officers responded at 1:30 a.m. to Ivanhoe Park near 43rd Street and Park Avenue on a report of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
#Homicides#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Ems#Kcpd
KSNT News

Visitation held for Topeka woman shot and killed on I-70

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Friends and family of a Topeka woman who died after being shot while driving a car on a Kansas highway came together on Monday night to honor and remember her life. Samantha Baum, 27, of Topeka, was shot on Sunday, April 10 while driving west on I-70 in Dickinson County. Baum was […]
TOPEKA, KS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
St. Joseph Post

Kansas woman accused again of a violent crime

ATCHISON COUNTY —A Kansas woman with a history of arrests for alleged violent crime is back in jail. On Tuesday, police arrested 49-year-old Brenda L. Ogden-Buttron of Atchison, on requested charges for disorderly conduct, using fighting words, in the 500 block North 9th Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
ATCHISON, KS
KSN News

Public defender removed from Wichita murder case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A public defender’s request to be removed from representing Charity Blackmon in the Sedgwick County Court was granted on Wednesday, April 13. Blackmon was initially charged on suspicion of first-degree murder in a hit-and-run and a shooting that killed bicyclist Merrill Rabus, 54, in east Wichita back in March of 2021. […]
WICHITA, KS
KCTV 5

Police: One dead, one wounded in double-shooting in Kansas City

This year’s NFL Draft began on Thursday in Las Vegas. Next year it will be in Kansas City. Blue Valley School Board member removed from VP position over anti-transgender Twitter comments. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The Blue Valley School District Board of Education voted Thursday morning to remove...
KANSAS CITY, MO

