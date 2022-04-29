ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamosa County, CO

Red Flag Warning issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-29 10:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Heed local restrictions. Avoid parking on grassy areas and check for dragging tow chains. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains; Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER RATINGS * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and Fire weather zones 151 through 154. * TIMING...Late this morning into this evening. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph gusting 35 to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 21:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southern Lake County FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT TUESDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Lake County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Montgomery County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 22:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for central, western and southwestern Arkansas. Target Area: Central and Eastern Montgomery County; Central and Southern Scott County; Clark; Hot Spring; Northern Polk County Higher Elevations; Pike; Polk County Lower Elevations; Southeast Polk County Higher Elevations; Southwest Montgomery County Higher Elevations Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Clark, northern Pike, southwestern Garland, southeastern Scott, east central Polk, western Hot Spring and Montgomery Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1221 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles south of Muddy Creek WMA to Cossatot River State Park. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mount Ida... Glenwood Mountain Pine... Amity Norman... Oden Daisy... Little Missouri Falls Recreatio Daisy State Park... Narrows Dam Meyers... Lake Ouachita State Park Bard Springs Recreation Area... Mauldin Albert Pike Recreation Area... Opal Mimosa... Shady Caney Creek Wilderness... Avant MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barber, Chautauqua, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Chautauqua; Clark; Comanche; Cowley; Edwards; Ford; Harper; Hodgeman; Kingman; Kiowa; Labette; Montgomery; Pratt; Sumner TORNADO WATCH 171 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBER CHAUTAUQUA CLARK COMANCHE COWLEY EDWARDS FORD HARPER HODGEMAN KINGMAN KIOWA LABETTE MONTGOMERY PRATT SUMNER
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arapahoe, Elbert, Lincoln, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe; Elbert; Lincoln; Washington The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Elbert County in east central Colorado Eastern Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado Southwestern Washington County in northeastern Colorado Northeastern Lincoln County in east central Colorado * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 657 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Agate to 7 miles northwest of Arriba, or along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Limon to 15 miles west of Flagler, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cottonwood Valley and Thurman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, McDowell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 13:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; McDowell The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McDowell County in western North Carolina Southwestern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 121 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marion, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Morganton, Marion, Glen Alpine, Lake James State Park, Table Rock, Lake James, Nebo, Pleasant Gardens, Glenwood and Woodlawn. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Douglas, Taney, Webster, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 02:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Douglas; Taney; Webster; Wright FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Missouri, including the following counties, Christian, Douglas, Ozark, Taney, Webster and Wright. * WHEN...Until 1015 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1221 AM CDT, The Department of Transportation reported flooding from previous heavy rain in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following low water crossings Lick Creek at County Road 528, Bryant Creek at County Road 223, Little North Fork River at County Road 916, Beaver Creek at County Road 524, Cowskin Creek at Highway Y, Wolf Creek at Highway AB, Hunter Creek at Highway FF, Bryant Creek at Highway U, Bryant Creek at Highway 95, Possum Walk Creek at Highway T, and Pond Fork at County Road 883. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Ava, Forsyth, Mansfield, Gainesville, Norwood, Taneyville, Kissee Mills and Theodosia. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Christian, Ozark by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 00:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Christian; Ozark FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Missouri, including the following counties, Christian, Douglas, Ozark, Taney, Webster and Wright. * WHEN...Until 1015 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1221 AM CDT, The Department of Transportation reported flooding from previous heavy rain in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following low water crossings Lick Creek at County Road 528, Bryant Creek at County Road 223, Little North Fork River at County Road 916, Beaver Creek at County Road 524, Cowskin Creek at Highway Y, Wolf Creek at Highway AB, Hunter Creek at Highway FF, Bryant Creek at Highway U, Bryant Creek at Highway 95, Possum Walk Creek at Highway T, and Pond Fork at County Road 883. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Ava, Forsyth, Mansfield, Gainesville, Norwood, Taneyville, Kissee Mills and Theodosia. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 22:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-02 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 5000 FEET Light snow showers will continue tonight, gradually tapering off by Tuesday morning. Accumulations are expected to be light, if any at all, so no further impacts are expected and the winter weather advisory will be allowed to expire.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Red River by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southeastern Oklahoma...and northeastern Texas. Target Area: Red River A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Red River County through 1245 AM CDT At 1155 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Raymond Gary State Park, or 16 miles east of Hugo, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bagwell, Manchester, Detroit, Redland, Silver City, Kanawha, Negley, Kiomatia, Albion and Woodland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
RED RIVER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Boone, Johnson, Marion, Newton, Pope, Searcy, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 22:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for western and central Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Johnson; Marion; Newton; Pope; Searcy; Van Buren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR SEARCY...EASTERN NEWTON...EAST CENTRAL JOHNSON...MARION NORTHWESTERN VAN BUREN...SOUTHEASTERN BOONE AND NORTHERN POPE COUNTIES At 1159 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Pyatt to near Maumee to near Witts Spring, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Harrison... Bull Shoals Marshall... Yellville Flippin... Bergman Western Grove... Pyatt Valley Springs... Dugger Olvey... Marsena Witts Spring... Rocky Hill Carver... Duff Moore... Lakeway Dabney... Clark Hill HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, AR

