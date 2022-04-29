ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sexually explicit videos made at Michigan high school

By Anna Skog, Nexstar Media Wire
PENNFIELD CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. ( WOOD ) — A Michigan school system is warning parents about sexually explicit videos and photos of students that were produced at its high school.

The letter from Pennfield Schools said that school administration found out about “two incidents involving the creation and distribution of inappropriate videos and pictures at the high school” that include nudity and students involved in sexual acts. The photos and videos were then shared among students in the school over social media and “other electronic means,” the letter said.

Because the students involved are minors, the photos and videos are considered child pornography. Citing the Michigan Penal Code, the letter states, “possession, distribution, and creation of child pornography is a felony and a federal crime and can carry a jail sentence of up to 20 years in prison.”

The district is reminding parents of middle, high school or any students with access to social media to have conversations with their children about the media. If their kids are in possession of the photos or videos, parents are advised to have their children permanently delete them.

If the students have sent them to others, they need to reach out and let the recipients know the severity of their actions, the district recommended.

Pennfield Schools said it is working with local law enforcement, counselors, Child Protective Services and other community agencies.

