ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Chevy Trax Discount Offers Up To $1,500 Off In April 2022

By Vince Brown
gmauthority.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn April 2022, a Chevy Trax discount offers $750 off the 2021 Trax and $500 off the 2022 Trax. The Bow Tie brand also offers interest-free financing for 48 months on those models. And a national lease is available for $179 per month for 39 months on the 2022...

gmauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Equinox Redline Edition Now Available

The 2022 Chevy Equinox slides in as the fifth model year for the third-generation crossover, debuting a mid-cycle enhancement (also known as a model refresh) that includes a variety of changes and updates. Now, as GM Authority exclusively reported in March, the Redline Edition is once again available for the Chevy Equinox.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

Refreshed Chevy Silverado HD Will Launch For 2024 Model Year, Not 2023

The upcoming refreshed Chevy Silverado HD will launch for the 2024 model year, rather than the 2023 model year, GM Authority has learned. It was previously unclear whether the refreshed Chevy Silverado HD would launch for the 2024 model year or the 2023 model year. However, new information has come to light that that indicates the refreshed heavy-duty pickup will in fact launch for the 2024 model year.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Seven Chevy Camaro Units Stolen From GM Lansing Grand River Plant

Seven Chevy Camaro units were stolen from the GM Lansing Grand River plant in Michigan last night, leading to multiple high-speed chases and several arrests. Law enforcement managed to recover five of the stolen vehicles. According to Michigan State Police, troopers from the Lansing Post and Brighton Post, as well...
LANSING, MI
gmauthority.com

Here Are The Locations Of The 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate’s Topographical Elements

General Motors is a big fan of adopting the names of beautiful and rugged terrain – the Chevy Silverado, Chevy Tahoe, and GMC Yukon are just a few examples of this. The GMC Sierra Denali is a double whammy in this respect, adopting the name of both a California mountain range (Sierra) and the highest mountain peak in North America (Denali). As it were, the new 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate acknowledges the nature-inspired naming convention through the inclusion of topographical elements in the exterior and interior design, as explored here.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trax#Discounts#Vehicles#Chevy#Bow Tie#Gm#Awd#Ultra
gmauthority.com

Chevy Montana Pickup Prototype Undergoing Tests In Brazil: Video

Last week, General Motors revealed new details of the next-generation Chevy Montana, the first unibody compact pickup in Chevrolet’s history that will debut next year in South America. At the same time, the automaker launched a web series dedicated to the model with an episode in which the company shares how and where the prototypes of the next Chevy Montana were created.
MONTANA STATE
gmauthority.com

Chevrolet Argentina Sales Down 30 Percent In March 2022

Chevrolet Argentina sales fell 30 percent to 2,449 units in March 2022. The figures place Chevrolet as the seventh best-selling automobile brand in Argentina during the month, behind Toyota, Fiat, Renault, Peugeot, Volkswagen and Ford. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Chevrolet Camaro sales totaled 1 units. Chevrolet Cobalt...
WORLD
gmauthority.com

Here Is The GMC Brand Sales Mix In Canada

GMC is generating significant customer interest with its various aspirational brands in Canada, which include the Denali luxury sub-brand, along with AT4, Elevation and, as of late, Hummer. During a recent media drive, GMC Canada discussed the appeal of its various aspirational brands among Canadian consumers. Despite their relatively high...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Chevy Tahoe, Suburban Sales Continue To Dominate Segment In Q1 2022

Combined Chevy Tahoe and Suburban sales increased in the United States and decreased in Canada during the first quarter of 2022. In Mexico, sales of the Tahoe decreased while those of the Suburban increased. Chevy Tahoe & Suburban Sales – Q1 2022 – USA. Chevy Tahoe and Suburban...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Sport Bar Currently Unavailable To Order

The 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 is currently unavailable to order with the optional Tubular Sport Bar, GM Authority has learned. The bed-mounted Tubular Sport Bar (RPO code SBY) for the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 is an LPO-level, dealer-installed option that is typically offered on the Custom Trail Boss, LT Trail Boss and ZR2 trim levels. The Tubular Sport Bar is intended to give the truck a more rugged, utilitarian exterior appearance and features a cut-out ‘Silverado’ script on the side, along with stylized rectangular accent cutouts. The bar should not be used as a roll bar or to secure cargo, the automaker points out, but can be used to mount small LED off-road pod lights. Chevy says the bar is manufactured from a high-quality, corrosion-resistant metal and has a protective black finish.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Buick Encore GX Sales Segment Share Only Two Percent During Q1 2022

ENCORE GX -70.81% 5,382 18,435. In Canada, Buick Encore GX deliveries totaled 716 units in Q1 2022, a decrease of about 59 percent compared to 1,726 units sold in Q1 2021. Competitive Sales Comparison (USA) Buick Encore GX sales during the first quarter of 2022 placed the premium marque’s small...
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

Trifecta Performance Discusses CT4-V Blackwing Tuning And Global B

General Motors is accelerating its technology efforts across the board, developing a wealth of new features and systems to usher in the next-generation of GM vehicles. One of the most important tech updates as of late is Global B (also known as Vehicle Intelligence Platform, or VIP), an advanced electrical architecture that underpins several modern GM vehicles. Although Global B offers myriad benefits, the system has also proven difficult to crack for those aftermarket tuners eager to coax more power from models like the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing. Now, Trifecta Performance is providing some insight on the issue with a discussion regarding CT4-V Blackwing tuning and the Global B platform in general.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2023 Chevy S10 And TrailBlazer SUV Launched In Brazil

General Motors has revealed the 2023 Chevy S10 and TrailBlazer SUV that will be sold exclusively in Brazil, the only country in the world where this global-market midsize pickup truck and its SUV variant are currently manufactured. The automaker introduced minor changes on both vehicles for the new model year, which will probably be the last before the arrival of the next-generation models.
CARS
gmauthority.com

How An Electric Corvette Can Come To Market

Earlier in the week, GM dropped a new teaser video showing the upcoming Corvette E-Ray accelerating hard on snow, giving us a peek at the onboard all-wheel drive system in action. Critically, GM President Mark Reuss confirmed that The General would offer a “fully electric, Ultium-based Corvette in the future.” Unfortunately, this simply raises more questions – what form will this new electric Corvette take? And when can we expect to see it?
CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Bolt EV Gets New Bright Blue Metallic Color: First Look

The 2022 Chevy Bolt EV adds five new exterior colors to its palette: Ice Blue Metallic, Cherry Red Tintcoat, Gray Ghost Metallic, Silver Flare Metallic, and Bright Blue Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Bright Blue hue. Assigned RPO code GLT and touch-up paint code WA-327E, Bright...
CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 GMC Acadia Gets Heated And Ventilated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel Back

The 2022 GMC Acadia is once again available with the ventilated seats, heated seats, and heated steering wheel features, GM Authority has learned. All of these features were previously under constraint as a result of the ongoing global microchip shortage. According to GM Authority sources, all units of the 2022...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Current-Generation Cadillac XT5 Soldiers On For 2023 Model Year

The Cadillac XT5 luxury crossover was introduced for the 2017 model year, with a model refresh following for the 2020 model year. Looking ahead, General Motors was originally slated to introduce a full model overhaul for the 2023 model year, but now, GM Authority has learned that the second-generation Cadillac XT5 has been delayed, and as a result, the current model will soldier on without a redesign for the 2023 model year.
NFL
gmauthority.com

2022 Cadillac CT4-V, CT4-V Blackwing Get Park Assist Back

The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V and 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing are both once again available with two driver assist features previously under constraint as a result of the ongoing global microchip shortage, GM Authority has learned. The two features in question include Front and Rear Park Assist, tagged with RPO code...
CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate In Quicksilver Metallic: Live Photo Gallery

Without a doubt, one of the biggest headlines to come out of the debut of the fully refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 last October was the introduction of the GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate, the new range-topping trim level practically dripping with features and content. Last week, we brought you detailed shots of the 2022 Sierra Denali Ultimate in Titanium Rush Metallic. In today’s GM Authority Live Photo Gallery, we’re taking a closer look at the Sierra Denali Ultimate in Quicksilver Metallic (paint code GAN).
CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Camaro ZL1 At The Daytona 500: Live Photo Gallery

Earlier this year, Austin Cindric in the No. 2 Ford Mustang took the checkered at the 2022 Daytona 500, with the best-finishing Chevrolet of the race being the No. 9 of Chase Elliot in 10th. Although the Chevrolet Camaro Racing teams struggled this year, the iconic Bow Tie sports car was nevertheless well-represented both on and off the track, including with this 2022 Chevy Camaro ZL1, as captured by GM Authority in the following Live Photo Gallery.
MOTORSPORTS
gmauthority.com

2023 Chevy Colorado: Everything We Know & Expect

As GM Authority has reported for roughly the last two years, General Motors is hard at work on new, third-generation Chevy Colorado. Now, we’re going over everything we know thus far about the all-new, 2023 Chevy Colorado prior to its expected reveal later this year. Model Line. The overhauled...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy