Chevy Trax Discount Offers Up To $1,500 Off In April 2022

The 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 is currently unavailable to order with the optional Tubular Sport Bar, GM Authority has learned. The bed-mounted Tubular Sport Bar (RPO code SBY) for the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 is an LPO-level, dealer-installed option that is typically offered on the Custom Trail Boss, LT Trail Boss and ZR2 trim levels. The Tubular Sport Bar is intended to give the truck a more rugged, utilitarian exterior appearance and features a cut-out ‘Silverado’ script on the side, along with stylized rectangular accent cutouts. The bar should not be used as a roll bar or to secure cargo, the automaker points out, but can be used to mount small LED off-road pod lights. Chevy says the bar is manufactured from a high-quality, corrosion-resistant metal and has a protective black finish.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO