Cloudy/Mild/Showers

Cover picture for the articleToday will be mostly cloudy. Some rain possible this afternoon. Highs...

Severe weather possible Saturday evening

Thunderstorms with some possibly severe tonight. A low of 53. Cooler and partly cloudy Sunday with a high of 64. Severe risks tonight include a chance for tornadoes and large hail with damaging straight line winds the greater threat. Calmer weather Sunday. Election day Tuesdays with showers and thunderstorms. Rain...
Election day rain and more rain late week

PARTLY CLOUDY TONIGHT WITH A LOW OF 44. PARTLY CLOUDY MONDAY WITH A HIGH OF 72. THE 7 DAY FORECAST SHOWS UP-AND-DOWN TEMPERATURES, THREE DAYS WITH RAIN AND A DRY WEEKEND. Up and down all week on temperatures, 60s and 70s. Tuesday will see rain with thunderstorms. Same for Thursday....
Increasing Clouds/Rain for Election Day

Today starts with some sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Tonight, rain develops and tomorrow, rain is likely. We’ll have temperatures all week in the 60’s and 70’s for daytime highs. A break from rain midweek before more returns to end the week. Right now, looks drier and mild for the weekend.
Rain on the way

High of 68 and low of 44 today. No rain yet today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a south wind. Temps are mild. Water vapor satellite shows our next two storms west of here. Satellite has clouds here and radar on radar moving this way. Rain moves in tonight but is mostly over later tomorrow. Rainfall could be heavy in places. Another system will be here on Thursday. But dry by the weekend. Temps will warm even more by early next week. Tonight, rain and 60. Tomorrow, showers and 71. More rain on Thursday – Friday but dries out by the weekend and even warmer early next week.
TERRE HAUTE, IN

