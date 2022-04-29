Cloudy/Mild/Showers

High of 68 and low of 44 today. No rain yet today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a south wind. Temps are mild. Water vapor satellite shows our next two storms west of here. Satellite has clouds here and radar on radar moving this way. Rain moves in tonight but is mostly over later tomorrow. Rainfall could be heavy in places. Another system will be here on Thursday. But dry by the weekend. Temps will warm even more by early next week. Tonight, rain and 60. Tomorrow, showers and 71. More rain on Thursday – Friday but dries out by the weekend and even warmer early next week.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO