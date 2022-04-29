Local merchant concerned about paid parking proposal

Doug Vanse, owner of The Copper Post in downtown Grand Haven, conducted a survey with other downtown merchants to see if they would be in favor of paid parking. He says the response was overwhelmingly opposed to it. Tribune photo / Matt DeYoung

Could paid parking become a reality in the downtown area? Earlier this month, Grand Haven’s City Council discussed it as a possibility, and it has some people worried.

Doug Vanse, owner of The Copper Post, 100 Washington Ave., conducted a local survey to find out if others felt the same as he does about the issue. He managed to collect more than 60 signatures for his survey, all of which were opposed to paid parking in the downtown.