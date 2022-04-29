ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, NY

Two men convicted of animal abuse following arrests by Putnam County SPCA

Mid-Hudson News Network
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBREWSTER – Two men have been convicted in separate cases of animal abuse following their arrests by the Putnam County SPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement Division. Matthew Savinovich, 27, of Norwood, New Jersey, was arrested by the SPCA in October 2021 for the killing of pets belonging to his ex-girlfriend over...

midhudsonnews.com

Crime & Safety
