ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Lake, MI

Village sandwich shop transitions to nostalgic Beefy’s Burger Shack

By MATTHEW EHLER Grand Haven Tribune
Grand Haven Tribune
Grand Haven Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bVRP6_0fNtpiM900

SPRING LAKE — Endless possibilities encompass one of America’s most iconic foods — the hamburger. Some have bacon on them; others might be bolder, with toppings like mac 'n' cheese.

The owners of a new restaurant nestled on the village's west side have taken the “blast from the past” approach in unveiling a new chapter in the building’s history. The former Small Town Sandwich Shop owners have stepped back to do something more seamless and fun with soon-to-be-open Beefy’s Burger Shack — because, they say, who doesn’t love a good burger?

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Has Closed

A popular pizza restaurant has now closed for good.Unleashed Agency/Unsplash. Many pizza chains thrived during the COVID-19 shutdowns. With traditional restaurants closed and others charging an arm and a leg for delivery, pizza shops around the United States turned in some of their best numbers due to having a built-in delivery system already in place. However, that didn’t prove to be the case with all pizza restaurants, as some have not been able to fully weather the storm, and the culmination of the pandemic, food shortages, worker issues, and rising costs, have forced several to close up shop in recent months. That list of closed pizza restaurants now has a new entry.
TUCSON, AZ
Popculture

Burger King Adds Unusual Item to the Menu

Forget ketchup, Burger King has an all-new condiment on the menu that it wants you to pair with its burgers and fries. The beloved fast food chain has introduced Peanut Butter Sauce as its latest menu innovation, but the new sauce isn't meant as an ice cream topping, but rather a pairing for its new Peanut Butter Stackers and Peanut Butter Fries.
RESTAURANTS
ABC4

Fast food chain offers combo meal for 50% off

UTAH (ABC4) – For a limited time only, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Uber Eats are teaming up with NBA players to offer customers the chance to get their hands on the restaurant’s five-piece chicken tender combo for 50% off. Beginning April 12 and lasting through April 17, the limited-edition dish dubbed the “Most Dunkable Meal” […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Restaurants
City
Spring Lake, MI
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
TheStreet

Fast-Food Icon White Castle Does Something Completely New

In New York and a handful of other densely populated cities, you can sit in a Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report, look out the window and see another Starbucks. That's a bizarre sight, but it makes sense in an area where the occupants of a single office building might keep a cafe busy all day.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Burger#Hamburger#West Side#Food Drink#Beefy S Burger Shack#Mac N#Small Town Sandwich Shop
Popculture

Taco Bell Adds Several New Items to the Menu

Taco Bell's menu is growing. The fan-favorite fast food restaurant chain this week debuted not one, but two new menu items nationwide, with both the new Steak White Hot Ranch Fries and the new Steak White Hot Ranch Fries Burrito now available for guests to order at their local Taco Bell restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu Adds an Unusual New Dessert

Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report Frosty, for example, has been served since 1969 with barely any changes beyond price. It was 35 cents in 1969 and today it's 99 cents, which is still reasonable if you consider how much inflation has boosted our food costs today. Taco Bell's...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Truth About Burger King's Big Fish Sandwich

Decades before the word "Insta" was associated with a photo-sharing app, the second-largest burger joint in the world, Burger King, was getting its start. Originally founded by Keith Kramer and Matthew Burns in Jacksonville, Florida, this fast food restaurant — initially named Insta-Burger King — opened its doors in 1953 serving an array of broiled burgers, milkshakes, and fries. According to Business Insider, David Edgerton and James McLamore took over the reins just a year after the company's founding and expanded it to 274 branches across the U.S. It was eventually acquired by Pillsbury Company in 1967.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Chain Restaurant Menu Item Changes For 2022

While some favorite foods may be discontinued, others are being added. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:People.com, EatThis.com, CheesecakeFactory.com, Restaurant.com, and Technomic.
Mashed

What Really Happens If A Restaurant On Restaurant: Impossible Closes

TV host Robert Irvine continues to be dedicated to his mission of helping struggling eateries make a comeback on his Food Network show "Restaurant: Impossible." It's not easy, though — Irvine and his team have to deal with lots of challenges along the way. For example, they need to come up with a foolproof plan in just two days that considers several factors, such as the restaurant's ambience, its staff members, and menu items (via Sphera).
RESTAURANTS
LivingCheap

Get Chicken McNuggets for just $1 at McDonald’s for one day only

Get ready to dip into this one-day-only deal at McDonald’s. According to the fast-food giant, how you order Chicken McNuggets says something about you. Through the special Chicken McNuggets Personality Quiz, McDonald’s identified four McNuggets personality types:. The Creative Type: “You basically invented McNugget hacks. You were adding...
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Dairy Queen's Summer Blizzard Menu Is Here with 2 New Flavors

Fresh off the heels of its spring roster, DQ is unleashing an "All-Stars" summer lineup, which includes two entirely new flavors. Here is the whole Dairy Queen "All-Stars" summer lineup:. New Oreo Dirt Pie Blizzard: Oreo cookie pieces, gummy worms, and fudge crumble blended with DQ's signature vanilla soft serve.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Outback Steakhouse Fans Will Love The Company's Latest Announcement

Every once in a while, Outback Steakhouse pulls out all the stops and decides to completely revamp their menu. Guilty Eats reports that the steakhouse chain decided to overhaul its menu back in 2020 and added in some items like a filet mignon and lobster, as well as a sirloin with a side of ribs. These protein-packed entrées may have gotten folks almost as excited as the Three Cheese Steak Dip or Bloomin' Fried Chicken that came out at the same time, per FSR magazine. The complete about-face took place as a result of the pandemic and new guidelines that the government put into place, and Outback Steakhouse responded in kind.
RESTAURANTS
97ZOK

Best Breakfast Sandwich in Illinois

It's the only kind of sandwich that should come from a place very well known for its donuts. Why do the ordinary bacon breakfast sandwich with egg and cheese on a bun, when you can do this:. Fresh scrambled eggs, Tillamook cheddar cheese, and applewood smoked bacon on a...
CHICAGO, IL
Grand Haven Tribune

Grand Haven Tribune

Grand Haven, MI
1K+
Followers
80
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Grand Haven Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy