Village sandwich shop transitions to nostalgic Beefy’s Burger Shack

SPRING LAKE — Endless possibilities encompass one of America’s most iconic foods — the hamburger. Some have bacon on them; others might be bolder, with toppings like mac 'n' cheese.

The owners of a new restaurant nestled on the village's west side have taken the “blast from the past” approach in unveiling a new chapter in the building’s history. The former Small Town Sandwich Shop owners have stepped back to do something more seamless and fun with soon-to-be-open Beefy’s Burger Shack — because, they say, who doesn’t love a good burger?