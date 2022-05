Click here to read the full article. This year, the Webby Awards, which recognize “excellence on the Internet,” gave special mention to NFT projects—an unusual designation, since art is not often given these prizes. Artist Takashi Murakami received a Special Achievement Webby for his contributions to the space with his NFT projects. The Lifetime Special Achievement honor was awarded to the creators of the NFT, Anil Dash and Kevin McCoy. “I was really surprised and happy to see that the work we did was recognized,” said McCoy in an interview with ARTnews. Dash and McCoy first invented the prototype for modern NFT (non-fungible...

