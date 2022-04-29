What can $850K get you in Belleville? Explore the 3 priciest homes on the local market

Homebuyers are facing tough prospects as mortgage interest rates rise and the median home value has soared in Belleville over the last year.

The median home value in zip code 62220 sits at $126,407 as of March 2022, but there’s a wide range of list prices in the area, with houses going for as low as $7,500 to as high as more than $800,000.

If you’re looking to break into Belleville’s market soon as a buyer, real estate agent and managing broker Angie Zahn said you should make your highest offer first and be prepared to make compromises. Some buyers have had to waive inspections and push closing dates forward to make their offer stand out from other sellers’ options.

For a little peek at the upper crust of Belleville homes, we’ve rounded up the three most expensive listings in the area on Realtor.com as of Thursday.

Golf Course Drive

1655 Golf Course Drive in Belleville is currently on the market for $850,000, according to an online listing. PROVIDED

The most expensive single-family home for sale in Belleville is listed on Realtor.com for $850,000.

The 4,609-square-foot home is at 1655 Golf Course Drive and boasts five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms.

There’s a three-car garage and the lot encompasses 0.55 of an acre. The home is one-and-a-half stories, and upon entrance, you will find a two-story foyer, a formal dining room and a kitchen with custom cabinets, a center island and granite countertops.

The living room features a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, with vaulted ceilings and a built-in desk and cabinetry. The largest bedroom is on the main level, and it has its own sitting room, a walk-in shower and jet tub, dual sinks and a walk-in closet.

There are three bedrooms on the upper level, along with two full bathrooms.

The home has five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. PROVIDED

The home was built in 1999 and has been listed for sale on Realtor.com since Jan. 25.

Oak Knoll Place

The next most expensive local home for sale is at 18 Oak Knoll Place. It’s listed for $699,999 and includes four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms and a 0.88-acre lot.

The historic home was built in 1922, and it has been for sale on Realtor.com since Feb. 5.

The kitchen offers an island and plenty of natural light, as well as a wine cooler, ice maker and beverage sink. If this kitchen space isn’t enough, there’s also a second full kitchen on the lower level, along with an outdoor kitchen.

The features at 18 Oak Knoll Place don’t end at the back door — the outside area includes an inground pool, hot tub, fireplace, patios and decks and a lighted tennis court.

Frank Scott Parkway West

There are three single-family homes on Realtor.com listed between $699,999 and $514,900 as of Thursday, but they were noted as pending sale, so we’ve included this home, at $514,900, that is still on the market.

Located at 4204 Frank Scott Parkway West is a country home was built in 1849.

It’s been on the market since Sept. 15, 2021, and the three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home sits on a 7.65-acre lot. The house is 3,244 square feet and includes a kitchen with a large island and built-in desk. The main level features crown molding, an office and a recreation room with closets.

There’s a two-car garage attached, plus an additional garage on the lot. Outside offerings include a patio, fire pit, semi-fenced yard and an approximately 1-acre lake.

