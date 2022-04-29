ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Audio: Efforts are underway to change laws in Missouri custody cases

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Missouri group is working to effect a change to custody decisions in our state. Joey Parker from Missourinet tells us about the plan. The National Parents...

www.kttn.com

Comments / 22

Rick Perry
3d ago

Well its a little late for a lot of men! I was to get my son every other weekend and same with holidays and 2 weeks for vacation.And I did work construction and was gone a lot but home about every weekend! I was supposed to pay like 179 a month but she had a car payment for 218 so I finally agree to pay that so I knew where the money was going to and not for my sons FUTURE to go to school. I only got to see my son once a month the day the child support was do and that would be my weekend visit! This back in early 80s and my son was killed in a car wreck almost 3 years ago now! So I fully agree that this law should be changed and stop giving the mother the most rights because there are some dads capable of raising their child too! A woman gets full custody then she should have to show proof of what she is doing with the money besides making car payments!

Reply(6)
18
Bobbi Meyer
3d ago

so what happens when a parent shows no interest in the children?you know, like the ones who take off...refusing to support their kids? or a parent that has mental issues and refuses to deal with them?

Reply
4
J Lo Baido
3d ago

"been working on it for eight years but is should be simple" 🤔 If that's simple, I hate to see what difficult entails.

Reply
3
Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Body discovered in Newton County well, and Missouri approves a $46-Billion budget

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities find a body after a tip leads them to a well in Newton County, Missouri. The property is at 20364 Crane Drive, an area southeast of Seneca. Officials began digging there on Tuesday. Sheriff Jennings would not speculate the body’s identity, but believes it is a male and victim of a recent crime. When asked about suspects, Sheriff Jennings said he didn’t want to name anyone to protect the investigation, but did say officials are well aware of the people living on this property.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

The 10 safest Missouri cities for 2022

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Home security company Safewise has released its annual report of the safest cities in the state. Several St. Louis area towns rank in the top ten. The list is created by examining crime rates calculated by the FBI. They also conduct a survey to find out how concerned people are about […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Biden grants clemency to Illinois, Missouri federal prisoners

President Joe Biden is sending 78 federal prisoners home after using his presidential power to either pardon or commute their convictions and sentences. Some of those pardoned are from Illinois and Missouri. The information those individuals are as follows:. Abraham W. Bolden, Sr. – Chicago, Illinois. Abraham Bolden is...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Bill#State#Republican
CJ Coombs

Some might think the abandoned Missouri State Penitentiary in Jefferson City is so eerie that it must be haunted

Missouri State Penitentiary.CosmiCataclysm, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Abandoned places aren’t tough to find in Missouri. However, one certainly stands out among the rest – for both its bloody history and for the spirits who are said to remain. This abandoned Missouri prison has gained notoriety in the state and beyond, and for good reason. It just might be one of the most haunted places on earth. (Source.)
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Senate approves SNAP benefits to be used at restaurants

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) After an emotional back and forth that took place on the Senate floor, the Senate passed the bill that will allow SNAP to be used at restaurants on Thursday. The bill proposed by Senator Angela Mosley (D - St. Louis) passed the Senate with an 18-15 vote. SNAP, the Supplement Nutrition The post Senate approves SNAP benefits to be used at restaurants appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
The Independent

Merrick Garland shoots down Republican senator’s questions on ‘racist’ police

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy was left frustrated on Tuesday by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s unwillingness to offer an opinion on what percentage of police officers he believes are “bad” or racist.Mr Garland, who was testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee regarding the Justice Department’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2023, appeared flummoxed by the Pelican State Republican’s inquiries, which called for him to render a judgement on the conduct of local police officers across the US.After Mr Kennedy asked him about “what percentage of cops in America” were what he described as “bad cops,” Mr Garland replied that the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Missouri Independent

Missouri should end the death penalty and spare Carman Deck | Opinion

The “machinery of death” is back to work in Missouri as the Missouri Supreme Court has issued an execution date of May 3 for Carman Deck.  James and Zelma Long were fatally shot during a robbery in their home in Desoto in 1997. Deck and his sister went to the Long home with the intent […] The post Missouri should end the death penalty and spare Carman Deck | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy