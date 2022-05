The junior tennis player is the state's top-ranked singles player and is leading a formidable Wildcats team.Tennis isn't just a game for Westview's Neena Feldman — it's a tool that she says has helped her succeed far beyond the court. "I really like both the mental and physical aspect of it," Feldman said. "You really have to be able to deal with a lot of different things coming at you and that's really helped me through my life, especially just being able to handle tough situations and knowing that I have confidence in myself. "I really value that a lot...

45 MINUTES AGO