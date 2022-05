Cats are a problem. Not the ones people keep as indoor pets. But the ones that have been abandoned by their human caretakers and the marauding colonies of efficient predators they’ve given rise to across the country. Feral cats. So far, the solutions we’ve tried, like trap-neuter-release (TNR) programs, don’t seem to be working. So, Bill Hayes, who is running for commissioner in Licking County, Ohio, recently suggested another method: Hunt them.

