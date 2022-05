The chip shortage crisis isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Even the most optimistic automotive industry analyzers forecast a normalized production process in the sector not before the middle of next year. However, there are too many unknown factors at the moment and it’s virtually impossible to predict how the situation will develop in the next year or so. All this means the automakers will have to adapt to the new reality and Audi is taking drastic measures.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO