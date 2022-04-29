ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Vice Principal at San Antonio school arrested for assaulting 5 year old student

By Don Morgan
KTSA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Vice Principal at IDEA Elementary School has been arrested for beating a 5 year old student. According to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, the attack happened April 22 at...

Beatrice Brown
3d ago

So what are they going to do with this student ,what lessons will he learn in his part in all of this.Teacheers should not be victims or casualties of the educational system but all too often they suffer in silence due to fear or retaliation. This is why people are not lined up to be teachers even with the best intentions.

Pzl Box
3d ago

People raise some horrible kids; even at 5 some are out of control. I don't pretend to know details because this article doesn't really include anthing but One side. I just hope the full truth comes out and the spirit of law is observed. Additionally, refusing to talk to anyone without an attorney is a smart idea even when you do nothing wrong. So, please, think before you pop off with the BS argument that if no one has anything to hide they wouldn't need a lawyer. Quit acting like rights afforded to accused people in our judicial system is an indicator of guilt. The rights are afforded to help curb the abuse of false accusations which we see from too many individuals.

