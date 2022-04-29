ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Did NC Democrats or Republicans lose followers after the Elon Musk Twitter announcement?

By Evan Santiago
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16AT9p_0fNtkPDL00

Since the announcement that Elon Musk would takeover Twitter, many public figures and users of the platform have reported noticeable fluctuations in follower count.

Theories suggest that left-leaning account owners, like those belonging to Democrat politicians are losing followers, while conservative Twitter users, are gaining them.

While Democrat leaders experienced a 0.2% loss, accounts linked to Republicans saw an increase of about 0.8%, the Economist reports.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, for instance, gained more than 150,000 followers since the news of Musk’s deal with Twitter broke on Monday. In stark contrast, her account’s daily average the week before sat around 3,000 followers per day, according to Social Blade , an analytics platform that tracks social media analytics.

Contrarily, Sen. Bernie Sanders experienced a loss of 18,800 followers . The day after the deal between Twitter and Musk was announced marked the first day this month Sanders saw any decrease in follower count..

Twitter released a statement regarding the wild fluctuations in follower counts, explaining the differential have been “organic” and not automated.

“We’ve been looking into recent fluctuations in follower counts. While we continue to take action on accounts that violate our spam policy which can affect follower counts, these fluctuations appear to largely have been a result of an increase in new account creation and deactivation,” Twitter said in a statement.

How Twitter accounts of NC public figures were impacted

North Carolina lawmakers like Rep. Madison Cawthorn; Sen. Richard Burr; Sen. Thom Tillis; Rep. Alma Adams; and Rep David E. Price have also seen sharp swings in follower counts.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn

Party: Republican

Daily average last week: +775

Daily average this week: +7,494

Change in followers since Monday: +29,975

Sen. Thom Tillis

Party: Republican

Daily average last week: +22

Daily average this week: +252

Change in followers since Monday: +1,008

Rep. Alma Adams

Party: Democrat

Daily average last week: +4

Daily average this week: -53

Change in followers since Monday: -158

Sen. Richard Burr

Party: Republican

Daily average last week: -5

Daily average this week: -101

Change in followers since Monday: -403

Rep. David E. Price

Party: Democrat

Daily average last week: +2

Daily average this week: -51

Change in followers since Monday: -204

Comments / 30

Steven Smith
3d ago

Twitter will become the platform of right-wing extremist, misinformation, lies and racism under musk. No decent person will want to be a part of that.

Reply(7)
6
Donnie D Idstormy
3d ago

Twitter is for people who need to have others tell them what to think. No thanks.

Reply
8
Anita Rose
3d ago

If anyone truly believes a white male brought up in this patriarchy system is going to save free speech - well, you’re fooling yourself. It’s all about control from the elites no matter their political party.

Reply(4)
3
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alma Adams
Person
Thom Tillis
Person
Richard Burr
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Mark Hamill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Republicans#Follower#Economist#Social Blade
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Axios

House Republicans plot to impeach Mayorkas

Enthusiasm for impeaching top Biden officials has spread from the fringes of the House Republican conference to its mainstream — foreshadowing the intense pressure Kevin McCarthy will face from his colleagues if he's Speaker next year. Why it matters: For the first year of President Biden's term, it was...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

A majority of Republicans believe the Capitol riot was an ‘act of patriotism’ while BOTH Democrats and GOP fear the other will try to 'OVERTURN' election results: New poll highlights partisan divisions as midterm races loom

A majority of Republican respondents to a new poll believe the January 6th attack on the US Capitol was an 'act of patriotism,' while both GOP and Democrat voters are concerned the other will act to overturn an election if it doesn't work out in their party's favor. Political divisions...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
993
Followers
210
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy