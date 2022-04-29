ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Graduate Spotlight: Sheridan King

By The Den
mercer.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheridan King is graduating from Mercer University‘s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and communication studies. After graduation, I will be attending law school in the fall of 2022. Who was your favorite professor and why?. While at Mercer,...

den.mercer.edu

Comments / 0

CBS 46

Henry Co. family overwhelmed with hundreds in summer school fees

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Families with children struggling in classrooms may find themselves paying hundreds of dollars to recover from one bad grade. Sarah Stephens, a parent with three kids in Henry County School District, said her two oldest sons were likely candidates for summer school. Like many students, her boys struggled to adjust to virtual – then in-person – learning during the pandemic.
UPI News

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs measure restricting discussion of race in classrooms

April 28 (UPI) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday signed a series of education bills into law including one restricting discussion of race in classrooms. The "Protect Students First Act" broadly restricts how teachers present "divisive concepts" including that the United States is "fundamentally racist" and that an individual by virtue of their race are "inherently or consciously racist or oppressive toward individuals of other races" or "bears individual responsibility for actions committed in the past by other individuals of the same race."
The Georgia Sun

Meet Georgia’s 2023 Teacher of The Year

Michael Kobito, an AP Music Theory teacher and high school band director at Woodland High School in the Bartow County School System, is the 2023 Georgia Teacher of the Year. State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced the selection of Kobito at a banquet held tonight in LaGrange to celebrate all district Teachers of the Year.
CNBC

Georgia just became the latest state to require personal finance education

High school students in Georgia will soon have guaranteed access to a personal finance course before they graduate. On Thursday, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law SB 220, a bill requiring personal finance classes for high school students. Starting in the 2024-2025 school year, all 11th- and 12th-grade students will need to take at least a half-credit course in financial literacy before graduation.
Grice Connect

Georgia Living Management and Georgia Living at Home announce leadership changes

Georgia Living Management and Georgia Living at home has announced some promotions and changes in their operations. Chandler Dennard joined Georgia Living Management, Inc. in 2017 as the Executive Director of Willow Pond Senior Care before moving to his current role of Operations Director at the GLM Corporate Office. In his role, Chandler is responsible for community operations, marketing strategies, budget approval and financial review, as well as leadership training development. Dennard endorsed Wells as his replacement and proceeding a trial placement, Erica Sellers Wells was promoted to the role of Executive Director in March 2022 after being the Business Office Director since September 2020.
Essence

Black And Asian Law Students Want Professor Suspended For ‘S--thole’ And ‘Ingratitude’ Remarks

Amy Wax told Tucker Carlson that, “The U.S. would be ‘better off with fewer Asians,’ and that ‘Blacks’ and Asians are resentful of Western success. Last week, the National Black Law Students Association, the North American South Asian Law Students Association, and the National Asian Pacific American Law Student Association banded together in a joint campaign against University of Pennsylvania Law School professor Amy Wax.
