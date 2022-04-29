ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Breaking…Man Shot Early This Morning

By Amy Adams
104.1 WIKY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA shooting occurred around 2:30 this morning in the parking lot...

wiky.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Police investigating shooting outside an Evansville bar

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police are investigating a shooting outside a bar. The shooting happened just before 2:30 Friday morning outside the Franklin Street Tavern. According to an Evansville Police sergeant, a man was shot in the parking lot. EPD said he is currently being treated at a local hospital. There is no word […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
FOX59

5 suspects in custody in recent Indy homicides

INDIANAPOLIS — In the last week, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have made four arrests in recent homicides while a suspect in a November 2021 death has been charged with murder. Police said on Wednesday the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged 28-year-old Thomas Watson with murder and armed robbery in connection with the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Shots fired at local bar and grill

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police (EPD) were dispatched to Bud’s Rocking Country Bar and Grill about 2:30 a.m. during the morning of April 30 for a shots fired call. Police say they found multiple shell casings near the south exit of the parking lot. Investigators discovered a group of men were kicked out of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
FOX59

IMPD: Resident shoots suspected burglar on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police on Indy’s east side say a burglary ended with one of the suspects shot by the homeowner. IMPD tells us it involves a resident in the 20 block of Wallace Lane (off of Washington Street) just outside of Irvington. Just before 8 a.m., a resident walked in on two burglars in their […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#The West Franklin Tavern
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WOWO News

Two People Dead Following Standoff Overnight In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two people are dead following a two plus hour standoff police faced late Wednesday evening. At approximately 11:33 P.M., Fort Wayne Police were dispatched to the 3300 block of Cheviot Drive. Upon arrival, they observed someone through the window with a weapon. Following an attempt that lasted over two hours to get the subject to exit the building, the Fort Wayne Police Crisis Response Team (CRT), Emergency Services Team (EST), and Aerial Support Unit (ASU) made entry and located two deceased subjects inside.
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
103GBF

Is It Illegal To Flash Your Headlights At Another Vehicle In Kentucky?

Have you ever been driving down the road and oncoming traffic flashes their lights at you? Do you know if it's illegal to do it in Kentucky? Here's what we know. Angel here and I remember growing up and watching my momma flash her headlights at another driver when it was getting dark outside if she saw they did not have their lights on.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WEHT/WTVW

Car runs into a local diner, driver gets arrested

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Some people in Henderson had an unexpected interruption during breakfast. A car ran into the side of the Denny’s Restaurant just off Highway 41 around 9:00.  The car hit the side of the building, leaving a hole in the wall.  Our crew on the scene saw the driver of the car taken […]
HENDERSON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy