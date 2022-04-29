ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deep Dive: Restaurant reservations down 32% from 2019

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
As the summer gets closer and restrictions are relaxed, what will this mean for the restaurant industry?

In this week's Deep Dive, News 12's Kristie Reeter is digging into the numbers to see who is booking reservations and what that means for jobs.

"We are still down about 32-32.1% from 2019 levels in terms of restaurant reservations, especially around the New York City area, so we are still not all the way back yet," says Caleb Silver of Investopedia.

Numbers are also down 9.1% in restaurant job openings.

"We know there is a lot of restaurant job openings in and around the New York City and Westchester area, so hopefully that all comes back as we get closer to the summer," says Silver.

