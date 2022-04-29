ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norristown, PA

Morning Briefing: Murder of 5-year old remains a mystery after 75 years; Prisoner charged with murder in death of cellmate; Eagles shake up NFL Draft

By Vince Carey
Daily Local News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Morning. Here are some of the top stories from around the region. You might need the heavy jacket again this morning, but the warm-up starts as the sun starts to beat down. Expect the high to hit about 64 degrees under clear skies. NEWS. Murder charges have been...

www.dailylocal.com

Comments / 0

CBS Philly

Former Philadelphia Police Officer Edsaul Mendoza Charged With Murder In Connection To Fatal Shooting Of 12-Year-Old Thomas Siderio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced charges against a former Philadelphia police officer involved in the fatal shooting of 12-year-old Thomas “TJ” Siderio. Former officer Edsaul Mendoza was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, and other charges in connection to the fatal shooting on March 1. The disturbing details, as District Attorney Larry Krasner called them at a news conference Monday morning, are contained in a lengthy grand jury presentment. It’s alleged Siderio was running from undercover officers at 18th and Barbara Streets in South Philadelphia. Mendoza is accused of chasing and shooting at the boy three times....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Standard-Times

Philadelphia bouncer facing murder charge in death of New Bedford native Eric Pope

NEW BEDFORD — The bouncer who allegedly punched former New Bedford resident and School Committee member Eric Pope, leading to his death in the hospital a week later, turned himself in to authorities last week, Philadelphia police report. According to Corporal Jasmine Reilly, police spokesperson for the Philadelphia Office of Public Affairs, Kenneth Frye,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
CBS Philly

Bouncer Wanted In Death Of Eric Pope After Deadly Punch Turns Himself In To Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Kenneth Frye, the bouncer wanted for murder following a deadly punch outside a Philly lounge and bar, has turned himself in, police say. A warrant for Frye’s arrest was issued Wednesday. Video obtained by CBS3 shows the moments before Frye punched Eric Pope in the head around 1 a.m. outside Tabu Lounge & Sports Bar on Saturday, April 16. Pope was living in Washington D.C. but visiting Philly that weekend. Sources close to the investigation say Pope was on 12th Street after being escorted out of the bar for being intoxicated around 1 a.m. At some point, Pope appears to approach the back of a white SUV. Immediately after, the bouncer walks up to Pope and punches him. Pope falls immediately, hitting his head on the pavement. He remained on the ground for nearly two minutes, until the bouncer and another person drag him to the sidewalk. Pope was eventually taken to the hospital and put on life support and later died from his injuries.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police Make 2 Arrests After North Philadelphia Shooting Left 13-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police made two arrests Sunday in connection with a shooting that left a 13-year-old boy in critical condition in North Philadelphia. Elijah Simmons, 19, was charged with aggravated assault. Caresa McFarland, 32, was charged with reckless endangerment.  The boy was shot in the head on North Woodstock Street Saturday night. Police say the shooting was accidental. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

27-Year-Old Man, 3-Month-Old Dog Shot In Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The latest victims of Philadelphia’s gun violence epidemic includes a 3-month-old puppy. Police say the dog and a 27-year-old man were both struck by stray gunfire Tuesday night in the 2600 block of North Warnock Street. Both the dog and the man are in stable condition, although the coast isn’t yet clear for the puppy named Ruby. “Just after 9 p.m., police were notified that a shooting victim showed up at Temple Hospital by a private auto,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. The adult male victim ran from the scene and flagged down a driver who took him...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shoots, Kills 2 Armed Teenage Boys During Attempted Robbery In Norristown, Officials Say

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Two armed teenage boys were shot and killed after they attempted to rob a man in Norristown on Friday night, officials say. The incident occurred in an alley behind the 300 block of Warren Street around 8 p.m. Officials say police responded to a report of two males deceased from gunshot wounds. Once they arrived, they also found the shooter. The investigation revealed that the two 17-year-old boys attempted to rob the shooter. Officials say they pulled a gun on him as he was walking to his car from a nearby residence. Officials say early indications revealed there was a...
NORRISTOWN, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man arrested for rape on a subway train

Philadelphia police have arrested a man who is accused of at least two sexual assaults, including one reported Sunday aboard a subway train. Police said Wednesday that 28-year-old Quintez Adams was taken into custody and had been taken to a hospital for evaluation. Court records did not contain information on an attorney who could speak […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Five Members of Violent Chester Drug Gang Plead Guilty to Narcotics and Firearm Offenses

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Issac Barrett, 35; Kaleaf Gilbert, 30; Darnell Bell, 31; Terrance Womack, 35; and Jamar Bright, 33; all of Chester, PA, pleaded guilty this week before United States District Court Chief Judge Juan R. Sanchez to charges including conspiracy to distribute crack, cocaine and heroin, as well as related narcotics and gun offenses.
CHESTER, PA

