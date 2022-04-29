ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MN

Jaycees’ Easter party is hoppin’

By Editorial
thenewsleaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrothers exit a firetruck April 16 at the St....

thenewsleaders.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Joseph, MN
Society
City
Saint Joseph, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Society
Saint Joseph, MN
Lifestyle
KEYC

Baby bison born at Minneopa State Park

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A baby bison was born at Minneopa State Park Friday night. The calf was seen Saturday afternoon accompanying the herd and lying alongside its mother. Several visitors stopped along the Bison Drive to catch a glimpse of the park’s newest resident. The drive is open...
MANKATO, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Bear Spotted Overnight in Sauk Rapids

Residents in Sauk Rapids are being warned about a wandering bear in town. At 1 AM on Monday the Sauk Rapids Police Department shared on Facebook:. We have received a report of a bear wondering near 15th St NE and 20th Ave NE. It appears to be a smaller in size bear. We ask that you do not approach or feed the bear.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter#Jaycees#Parade

Comments / 0

Community Policy