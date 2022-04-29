When ideas take flight: Caleb Bergquist's Drone Dojo

Apple has finally opened the doors that will make it easier to repair its products, but there might still be some caveats to an almost perfect situation. Today’s smartphones weren’t designed to be easily repairable, at least not by regular people or unauthorized personnel. In addition to making sure that phones don’t easily fall apart or get damaged by dust or water, companies are also quite keen on protecting their intellectual property from prying eyes. Of course, that has made the repair narrative of these expensive devices even more expensive, tedious, and uncertain. Things have gotten so bad that even governments have started to weigh in on the matter. Before things come to a head, though, Apple spearheaded a new trend to offer self-repair services, which it has now finally launched, starting in the US.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO