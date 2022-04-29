ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

UPDATE 1-China allows 'Big Four' banks to issue loss-absorbing bonds

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

(Adds more details, background)

SHANGHAI, April 29 (Reuters) - China notified its “Big Four” state lenders on Friday that they can issue loss-absorbing bonds, in a move that would help prevent the spread of any potential instability in its financial system.

The country’s banking regulator said it had sent notices to Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China and China Construction Bank .

The four lenders are designated as global, systemically important banks by Chinese regulators and the Switzerland-based Financial Stability Board (FSB). They are all under pressure to meet total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) targets from 2025.

Loss-absorbing bonds, which are not counted in a bank’s capital base, can be written off, or converted into common equities, when the bank enters the disposal phase, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said.

The regulator urges issuers of such bonds to adopt a market-oriented pricing mechanism, to make them attractive to investors.

Meanwhile, issuers are banned from directly, or indirectly buying loss-absorbing bonds sold by themselves.

China published rules last year requiring that the “Big Four” banks hold a TLAC amount of at least 16% of risk-weighted assets starting Jan 1, 2025, and the bar will be further raised to 18% from Jan. 1, 2028. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Jason Neely & Simon Cameron-Moore)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russia expects trade with China to reach $200 billion by 2024 -report

(Reuters) -Russia said on Saturday it expected commodity flows with China to grow and trade with Beijing to reach $200 billion by 2024, as Moscow faces mounting isolation from the West. China has refused to condemn Russia’s actions in Ukraine and has criticized the unprecedented Western sanctions on Moscow. The...
ECONOMY
Reuters

India seizes $725 mln of Xiaomi funds in foreign exchange case

NEW DELHI, April 30 (Reuters) - India said on Saturday it had seized $725 million from local bank accounts of Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp for alleged “illegal outwards remittances.”. The Enforcement Directorate said in a tweet, without elaborating, that it had seized 55.5 billion rupees from Xiaomi Technology...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Bank#Big Four#China Construction Bank#Chinese#Financial Stability Board#Tlac#Shanghai Newsroom
Reuters

HSBC helps Hong Kong stocks to inch higher, Alibaba takes a spin

HONG KONG, May 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks edged higher on Tuesday, building on last Friday’s gains, helped by index heavyweight HSBC which rose after its largest shareholder, Chinese insurance giant Ping An, called for a break-up of the London-headquartered bank. ** The Hang Index gained 0.12% to...
STOCKS
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Britain says Russia forced to merge, redeploy depleted units

April 30 (Reuters) - Russia has been forced to merge and redeploy depleted and disparate units from failed advances in northeast Ukraine, a British military update said on Saturday. "Shortcomings in Russian tactical coordination remain. A lack of unit-level skills and inconsistent air support have left Russia unable to fully...
MILITARY
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

May 2 (Reuters) - China's commercial capital of Shanghai was dealt a blow on Monday as authorities reported 58 new COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas while Beijing pressed on with testing millions of its people on a May Day holiday few were celebrating. read more. * Eikon users, see COVID-19:...
WORLD
Reuters

Taiwan considers alternatives after U.S. informs of howitzer delay

TAIPEI, May 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Defence Ministry said on Monday it was considering alternative weapons options after the United States informed it that the delivery of an artillery system would be delayed due to a "crowded" production line. Washington last year approved the potential sale of 40 155mm M109A6...
MILITARY
Reuters

S.Korea stocks fall after Wall Street rout; won drops, yields jump

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, May 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares started the week lower on Monday after Wall Street's Friday rout and weaker-than-expected demestic exports data. The Korean won dropped, while the benchmark bond yield surged. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 17.02 points, or 0.63%, to 2,678.03 as of 0143 GMT, after losing as much as 1.01% in early trade. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.59% and peer SK Hynix lost 1.78%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution dropped 2.16%. ** Wall Street marked its steepest daily losses since 2020 last Friday, while the Chinese stock market was closed on Monday. ** South Korean stock market's fall was comparatively milder than that of Wall Street, as U.S. big tech companies' earnings shock had a limited impact on local sentiment, said Kiwoom Securities' analyst Kim Sae-hun. ** South Korea's exports grew at their slowest pace in 14 months in April, with its trade deficit widening as China-bound shipments shrank and rising energy and raw materials' prices pushed up the country's imports. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 34.0 billion won ($26.86 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,264.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.68% lower than its previous close at 1,255.9. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,265.9 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,265.0. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.29 points to 105.04. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 9.5 basis points to 3.053%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 12.3 basis points to 3.368%. ($1 = 1,265.6600 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
STOCKS
Reuters

German 10-year bond yield hits 1% for first time since June 2015

May 3 (Reuters) - German government bond yields rose on Tuesday, with the 10-year hitting 1% for the first time since June 2015, while investors braced for more hawkish signals from central banks this week. Australia’s central bank raised its cash rate by a unexpectedly large 25 basis points (bps)...
BUSINESS
Reuters

S.Korean stocks end lower on caution ahead of Fed meeting

SEOUL, May 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares closed lower for a second day on Tuesday, as investors took a cautious approach ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. **...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

418K+
Followers
322K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy