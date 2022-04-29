Man alerts neighbors that their East Deer Township apartment building is on fire

EAST DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Flames destroyed an apartment building Thursday night in East Deer Township, leaving a man who lives there with burns on his head after running through the flames to alert his neighbors.

Greg Novich is a resident of one of the three apartments that caught fire. After hearing a loud pop and bang, he checked his security cameras and saw smoke billowing from another apartment. That’s when he sprung into action.

“I saw smoke coming from the other apartment on top,” said Novich “I went downstairs, kicked my neighbor’s door in, got her out basically.”

Novich said that after alerting his neighbors, he realized that there was one other occupant of the apartment to take care of: his dog.

“My dog was upstairs,” said Novich, “I ran up to get my dog and that’s when the place was engulfed.”

There was one resident in all three apartments. Novich, his neighbors, his dog and two cats all made it out of the building safely.

Novich has some burns on the back of his head but is otherwise unharmed at this time.

East Deer Fire Chief Jack Bailie said when they arrived to the burning building along Freeport Road just before midnight, flames had already destroyed much of the building. Firefighters from 7 departments came to put the fire out.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, the entire second floor was fully engulfed along with the front section of the first floor.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

