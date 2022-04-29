ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Man alerts neighbors that their East Deer Township apartment building is on fire

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pF8Cj_0fNteFHD00

EAST DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Flames destroyed an apartment building Thursday night in East Deer Township, leaving a man who lives there with burns on his head after running through the flames to alert his neighbors.

Greg Novich is a resident of one of the three apartments that caught fire. After hearing a loud pop and bang, he checked his security cameras and saw smoke billowing from another apartment. That’s when he sprung into action.

“I saw smoke coming from the other apartment on top,” said Novich “I went downstairs, kicked my neighbor’s door in, got her out basically.”

Novich said that after alerting his neighbors, he realized that there was one other occupant of the apartment to take care of: his dog.

“My dog was upstairs,” said Novich, “I ran up to get my dog and that’s when the place was engulfed.”

There was one resident in all three apartments. Novich, his neighbors, his dog and two cats all made it out of the building safely.

Novich has some burns on the back of his head but is otherwise unharmed at this time.

East Deer Fire Chief Jack Bailie said when they arrived to the burning building along Freeport Road just before midnight, flames had already destroyed much of the building. Firefighters from 7 departments came to put the fire out.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, the entire second floor was fully engulfed along with the front section of the first floor.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

Pittsburgh drivers speak out, express concerns over Swindell Bridge

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Hempfield Township home damaged in explosion

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A Westmoreland County family says they're counting their blessings after a suspected natural gas explosion damaged their home. Aspyn Elliot says after the explosion, she grabbed her child and dog and headed for the door, hoping to get away from the home as quickly as possible."We kind of smelled gas and we heard the big explosion and the glass shattering," she said. Elliot, her 2-year-old daughter Annabelle and two other family members were inside when the explosion rocked the neighborhood around 7:30 Wednesday morning."We came out of our room and there was glass everywhere and smoke...
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Two dead in Lehman Township fatal crash

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Two people are dead after a crash in Lehman township.   According to State Police, James Carragher and Melissa Carragher were in the car together when the crash occurred just after 4 pm on Saturday April 23.  State Police paperwork states that the vehicle had been traveling South on West Sugar […]
LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Accidents
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Daily Voice

PA Dad Abused 3-Month-Old Causing Swollen Brain, Cut Eye: Report

A Pennsylvania dad assaulted his infant son causing facial bruises and brain swelling, then lied about how the injuries were suffered, Lancaster Online reports citing police and related paperwork.Raydel Montero-Rico, 22, of Lancaster, only took the infant to a hospital in Hershey after the child’s …
YourErie

Man in critical condition following early morning shooting

Erie Police are investigating a reported shooting that took place overnight on the 100 block of East 23rd Street. When police arrived on scene at 137 East 23rd Street around 3:15 a.m., they found a man unresponsive inside the house. Officers performed life saving measures before EMS arrived on scene. It was during these life […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartment Building#Dog#Security Camera#Accident
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Man died in fatal motorcycle crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol,  20-year-old Jesse Fulton died at the scene of a motorcycle accident at 10:45 p.m. Saturday on Township Route 247 east of State Route 152 in Knox Township. Officials say Fulton was westbound on a Honda motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossed […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man and woman facing over 300 charges of animal cruelty on farm; Animals standing in two feet of poop

(WTRF) A man and woman in Pennsylvania are facing over 300 charges of animal cruelty and neglect for animals found on a farm. Kelly Gebhardt and  Donald Podczerwinski of Allegheny County, are facing the charges after a humane animal rescue of Pittsburgh officer noticed from a distance that horses on the farm seemed malnourished and could see the […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WOWK 13 News

Cabell deputies search for hit-and-run suspect

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a woman wanted for questioning in a hit-and-run investigation. They say the incident happened at the Walmart on Route 60 in Huntington on April 17. Anyone with information should contact Detective Bailey at 304-634-4672 or message the sheriff’s office on […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
82K+
Followers
104K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy