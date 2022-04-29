ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergeron hat trick leads Bruins to 5-0 win over Sabres

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
Bruins beat Sabres Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) is congratulated by Jake DeBrusk (74) after his goal against the Buffalo Sabres during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP)

Boston — Patrice Bergeron recorded his eighth career hat trick and his 400th NHL goal to lead the Boston Bruins past the Buffalo Sabres 5-0.

David Pastrnak ended Boston’s 0-for-39 power-play slump with his 40th goal of the season.

Linus Ullmark made 37 saves against his former team for his first shutout of the season as he tries to win the job as No. 1 goaltender for the playoffs.

Dustin Tokarski stopped 27 shots for the Sabres, who will miss the playoffs for the 11th straight season.

