Putnam County, NY

Two men convicted of animal cruelty in Putnam County

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
Two Hudson Valley men have been convicted in separate animal abuse cases.

According to the Putnam County SPCA, Caleb Shuk, 19, of Philipstown, has been sentenced to two years’ probation for torturing and killing a bat in Putnam Valley. They say Shuk used a large rock to crush it all while yelling expletives about COVID-19 and laughing. Shuk pleaded guilty to committing one count of animal cruelty, a class A misdemeanor.

In addition, Matthew Savinovich, 27, of New Jersey, is facing three to seven years in state prison for killing pets belonging to his ex-girlfriend over the course of a year. The SPCA says he has an extensive criminal history.

SPCA Chief Ken Ross says convictions like these are extremely important because people who abuse and kill animals become de-sensitized to taking any life.

