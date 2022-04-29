Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell, Western Crook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hutto, or near Pflugerville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Round Rock, Taylor, Hutto, Coupland, Rices Crossing, Noack and Beyarsville. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Hutchinson The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford.
Effective: 2022-05-01 18:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Murray move away from the water and take shelter! Target Area: Lexington; Newberry; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Newberry County in central South Carolina Northwestern Lexington County in central South Carolina East central Saluda County in central South Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 639 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Batesburg-Leesville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Batesburg-Leesville, Red Bank, Dreher Island State Park, Chapin, Gilbert, Summit, Cedar Grove Fire Station, South Shore Marina, Oswald Park, Fredonia, Shull Island, Bundrick Island, Putnam`s Landing, Siesta Cove Marina, Murray, Rocky Point Recreation Area, Lake Murray Shores, Circle Fire Station, Delmar and Hollow Creek Public Park. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 50 and 53. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-01 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Curry; Harding; Quay; Roosevelt; Union SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 169 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NM . NEW MEXICO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CURRY HARDING QUAY ROOSEVELT UNION
Effective: 2022-05-02 22:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for central, southwestern and north central Arkansas. Target Area: Cleburne; Conway; Faulkner; Lonoke; Perry; Pulaski; Saline; Southeast Van Buren County; Southern Pope County; White; Yell Excluding Northwest A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Perry, southeastern Van Buren, southern Cleburne, northwestern Lonoke, Conway, Faulkner, western White, central Saline, east central Yell, northern Pulaski and southeastern Pope Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1240 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wooster, or 8 miles north of Conway, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Little Rock... North Little Rock Conway... Benton Sherwood... Cabot West Little Rock... Maumelle Bryant... Morrilton Perryville... Southwest Little Rock North Little Rock Airport... Greenbrier Haskell... Vilonia Atkins... Pottsville Mayflower... Wooster This includes the following highways Interstate 30 between mile markers 108 and 123. Interstate 40 between mile markers 88 and 150. Interstate 430 between mile markers 3 and 12. Interstate 630 between mile markers 6 and 7. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-02 23:26:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 07:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/abr. The next statement will be issued on Tuesday. Target Area: Brown Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity for the following rivers in South Dakota James River at Columbia affecting Brown County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...James River at Columbia. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, significant amounts of agricultural lands are flooded. At 17.0 feet, water reaches the base of the levee at Columbia Park. At 18.0 feet, 117th St between 395th and 400th Ave is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 16.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:45 PM CDT Monday was 16.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.8 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then rise to 18.0 feet early Monday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-05-03 04:02:00 Expires: 2022-05-03 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carolina; Loiza FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM AST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following , Carolina and Loiza. * WHEN...Until 515 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 401 AM AST, The heavy rain has mostly subsided, but flooding is ongoing and several roads are impassable. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near the northern portions of Lake Livingston, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Brazos; Grimes; Houston; Madison; Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity; Walker The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Trinity County in southeastern Texas Northern Grimes County in southeastern Texas East central Brazos County in southeastern Texas Northwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Southern Houston County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Madison County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Polk County in southeastern Texas Central Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 859 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles west of Riverside to 6 miles northeast of Bedias to 10 miles east of Kurten, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Huntsville, Madisonville, Point Blank, Riverside, Bedias, Kurten, Iola, Crabbs Prairie and Oakhurst. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-01 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Scurry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCURRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However large hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas.
Effective: 2022-05-03 01:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Barkley and Kentucky Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Caldwell; Calloway; Lyon; Marshall; Trigg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR CALLOWAY...SOUTH CENTRAL CALDWELL...SOUTHEASTERN MARSHALL CENTRAL TRIGG AND SOUTHERN LYON COUNTIES At 1214 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Eddyville to 10 miles northwest of Canton to near Land Between The Lakes Area to 7 miles southwest of Murray, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Murray, Cadiz, Land Between The Lakes Area, Canton, Rockcastle, Hazel, Aurora, New Concord, Linton and Crossland. This includes Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 48 and 58. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-02 21:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southern Lake County FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT TUESDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Lake County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Effective: 2022-05-02 22:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for western and central Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Johnson; Marion; Newton; Pope; Searcy; Van Buren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR SEARCY...EASTERN NEWTON...EAST CENTRAL JOHNSON...MARION NORTHWESTERN VAN BUREN...SOUTHEASTERN BOONE AND NORTHERN POPE COUNTIES At 1159 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Pyatt to near Maumee to near Witts Spring, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Harrison... Bull Shoals Marshall... Yellville Flippin... Bergman Western Grove... Pyatt Valley Springs... Dugger Olvey... Marsena Witts Spring... Rocky Hill Carver... Duff Moore... Lakeway Dabney... Clark Hill HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-02 23:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for southeastern Oklahoma. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Choctaw; Pushmataha A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN PUSHMATAHA...CHOCTAW AND SOUTHEASTERN LE FLORE COUNTIES At 1147 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 17 miles southwest of Octavia to 8 miles southwest of Goodland, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Hugo... Boswell Fort Towson... Sawyer Soper... Octavia Goodland... Messer Hugo Lake State Park... Raymond Gary State Park Oleta... Grant Ord... Corinne Fallon... Sobol Swink... Frogville Apple... Huskey HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-03 02:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Douglas; Taney; Webster; Wright FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Missouri, including the following counties, Christian, Douglas, Ozark, Taney, Webster and Wright. * WHEN...Until 1015 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1221 AM CDT, The Department of Transportation reported flooding from previous heavy rain in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following low water crossings Lick Creek at County Road 528, Bryant Creek at County Road 223, Little North Fork River at County Road 916, Beaver Creek at County Road 524, Cowskin Creek at Highway Y, Wolf Creek at Highway AB, Hunter Creek at Highway FF, Bryant Creek at Highway U, Bryant Creek at Highway 95, Possum Walk Creek at Highway T, and Pond Fork at County Road 883. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Ava, Forsyth, Mansfield, Gainesville, Norwood, Taneyville, Kissee Mills and Theodosia. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-05-03 00:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Christian; Ozark FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Missouri, including the following counties, Christian, Douglas, Ozark, Taney, Webster and Wright. * WHEN...Until 1015 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1221 AM CDT, The Department of Transportation reported flooding from previous heavy rain in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following low water crossings Lick Creek at County Road 528, Bryant Creek at County Road 223, Little North Fork River at County Road 916, Beaver Creek at County Road 524, Cowskin Creek at Highway Y, Wolf Creek at Highway AB, Hunter Creek at Highway FF, Bryant Creek at Highway U, Bryant Creek at Highway 95, Possum Walk Creek at Highway T, and Pond Fork at County Road 883. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Ava, Forsyth, Mansfield, Gainesville, Norwood, Taneyville, Kissee Mills and Theodosia. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-05-03 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Beaverhead; Gallatin; Madison WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TUESDAY NIGHT FOR ALL OF BEAVERHEAD AND MADISON COUNTIES, AND GALLATIN COUNTY ABOVE 6,000-FT ELEVATION * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 6 inches below 6,000-ft elevation, and 3 to 12 inches 6,000-ft elevation and above. * WHERE...Beaverhead and Madison Counties, and Gallatin County above 6,000-ft elevation. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT Tuesday Night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow rates and accumulations at any one location will be determined by a narrow but intense band of heavy snow that develops late tonight into Tuesday. Snow rates within this band may reach up to 2 or 3 inches per hours, and result in visibility reduced to one-quarter mile or less at times. Areas that do not get the intense snow band will see little to no significant snow accumulations, generally less than 3 inches.
Effective: 2022-05-02 19:55:00 Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Big Island South; Big Island Southeast; East Honolulu; Ewa Plain; Honolulu Metro; Kahoolawe; Kauai South; Kauai Southwest; Kona; Lanai Leeward; Lanai South; Maui Central Valley South; Maui Leeward West; Molokai Leeward South; Molokai West; Niihau; South Haleakala; South Maui, Upcountry; Waianae Coast; Waianae Mountains HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS THROUGH 6 PM HST THURSDAY .Several pulses of long-period south swell are expected to arrive over the next couple of days. HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY * WHAT...Surf up to 10 feet. * WHERE...South facing shores of all islands. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
Effective: 2022-05-03 00:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Palo Pinto; Parker; Tarrant THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 173 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS PALO PINTO PARKER TARRANT THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARLINGTON, BRIAR, FORT WORTH, MINERAL WELLS, AND WEATHERFORD.
