Community comes together for tornado benefit concert

SALADO, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – Hundreds gathered in Salado for the tornado benefit concert to help raise funds for those impacted by the tornado in the Cedar Valley area.

“In a relatively short amount of time, we were able to pull it together. It actually morphed in a way more than I ever dreamt in, you know in eight, nine days time,” says event organizer Brandon Rhyder.

The Salado Family Relief Fund was able to raise a little over 5 thousand dollars in just one week. On Thursday they were able to raise more during the live auction.

“And if you don’t get something bought today, you can always continue to donate. You can come down here to the tent. When you buy something I’m going to ask you name because I’m going to thank you personally,” says Bell County Commissioner, Bobby Whitson.

Since the tornado hit two weeks ago, the community has been out there lending a hand.

“Even two weeks later, those people are still picking up the pieces every single day. Those families were devastated, some cases down to the slabs,” says Rhyder.

Thursday night’s goal is to help Salado rebuild.

“Oh there’s still a lot of clean up effort going on there. We’re meeting tomorrow [and] putting volunteers together with folks that have sustained damage out there,” says Whitson.

