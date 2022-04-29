ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Group of teens terrorizing people in Boston strikes again

By Bob Ward, Boston 25 News
 3 days ago
BOSTON — The group of teens attacking people for no reason strikes again. This time it happened on the Boston Common.

According to a police report, two Suffolk University students were attacked when they were trying to intervene and stop a woman from being harassed by the juveniles.

This latest attack happened around 6:30 Wednesday evening. The students told police they were walking toward the Earl of Sandwich when they saw five teens start to harass a woman with her child.

A juvenile female, who police say seems to be the instigator, starts shouting things at the woman. Then according to the report, the two students tried to intervene and that’s when police say the juvenile female punched the student, knocking the glasses off her face, and then stomped on them. The other student was pushed.

A Suffolk University student says a lot of people walk through the Common, including students, and he just wants to feel safe when he’s walking to class.

“Coming to Boston, safety was one of my selling points and the fact that I have to check my shoulder on occasion is kind of annoying,” said Diago Barrsandoval, a senior at Suffolk University. “I know some people are walking in groups, they’re getting Facebook groups organized to get friends to walk with them across the common specifically.”

Police say they recognized the female juvenile and say she’s been terrorizing people in downtown Boston.

There have been a string of unprovoked attacks involving this group of teens in downtown crossing and at two McDonald’s in the city. In many instances, the teens are charged, but one hasn’t because she is just 11 years old.

“We are working very closely to make sure these young children have the services that they need, that these families are part of the conversation and that across city and state agencies we’re engaging in the right ways,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

In this latest incident, the teens weren’t caught. There is a cell phone video that shows the teens running toward the visitor center and it’s believed they ran up the hill toward the soldiers and sailors monument.

“We are well aware of the ongoing public safety threat occurring in the Downtown Crossing area, and we are well aware of the juveniles identified,” said Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden. “We are also fully aware of and support the 2018 criminal reform legislation, which prohibits arrest or prosecution of children under the age of 12 and limits the ability of law enforcement agencies to hold children under the age of 14. Under this legislation, the primary responsibility for preventing these attacks instead falls on city, state and community agencies. We urge those agencies to take every possible measure to intervene with the children involved. We stand ready to work with all community and government partners to address this urgent issue.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Comments / 81

Jack Mehoff
3d ago

Really? A mother can’t walk her kid through Boston Common w/o being attacked by these animals? It’s gonna take one time for these kids too attack the wrong person and the parents will say , but they were such good young kids.

Reply(7)
57
nope
3d ago

Right. Did you return them back to their parents like the first time they attacked human beings, then spit on and attacked the police when they intervened?? Cause that didn’t work out so well last time…..

Reply(1)
23
Liz
3d ago

Props to the brave students for intervening. Although they were hurt they are INCREDIBLY courageous for going against what they believe what indecent

Reply
22
WCVB

Victim dead after daytime shooting near two Boston schools

BOSTON — A person was killed in a shooting just before noon Wednesday in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. The shooting happened on Wabeno Street, off Wyoming Street in Boston. According to Boston police, around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call for a person shot in the area. When...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Teens attack Suffolk students as new video shows them harassing a local restaurant in late March

BOSTON — New video shows a group of teens terrorizing a local restaurant in late March. The teens demand drinks and shout at customers inside Silvertone’s in Downtown Crossing. One teen even pulling a knife on a witness according to a police report. The owner was able to usher them out, but they returned and smashed the front doors, leaving shards of glass all over the floor.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Sons of Boston bouncer charged with murder set to appear in court for probable cause hearing

BOSTON — A bouncer charged with murdering a Marine outside a Boston bar will appear in court Thursday morning for a probable cause hearing, officials said. Daniel Martinez, a 23-year-old former Marine from Illinois, was fatally stabbed outside the Union Street bar in an altercation on March 19. A bouncer at the bar, 38-year-old Alvaro Larrama, of East Boston, is charged with murder in the incident and is being held without bail.
BOSTON, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
Suffolk County, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
County
Suffolk County, MA
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Person
Michelle Wu
#Downtown Boston#Strikes Again#Violent Crime#The Boston Common#Suffolk University#Coming To Boston
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
MassLive.com

These are the 40 lowest ranked high schools in Massachusetts, according to U.S. News & World Report

Two of the virtual schools in Massachusetts ranked among the lowest school in the state, according to U.S. News & World Report. Greenfield Commonwealth Virtual School and Tec Connections Academy Commonwealth Virtual School ranked between 13,383 to 17,843 in the National Rankings and 307 to 340 within Massachusetts. The ranking comes about a month after Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley recommended renewing both schools’ certificates, but also noted concerns for the schools’ “poor academic outcomes” and “the delivery of its academic program.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

A Ghost Hunt at Hilldale Cemetery in Massachusetts is Waiting For You

If you're not familiar with the New England Para Fest, I wasn't either and am actually stumbling upon it near the end of this annual event that's in its sixth year. According to the Essex County Ghost Project, it's filled with lots of events every year that of course are all about that great beyond. Obviously, some of us are all about ghosts and truly believe, while others remain skeptical. I think I believe, then other times I'm like no way so I'm definitely a fence-walker on this topic.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Stoneham Police Officer, Brother Accused Of Fraudulently Receiving $36 Million In Mass Save Funds

STONEHAM (CBS) — A Stoneham police officer and his brother are accused of fraudulently receiving $36 million in Mass Save funds. Officer Joseph Ponzo, 48, of Stoneham, and Christopher Ponzo, a 47-year-old owner of an electrical contracting company from North Reading, were arrested Friday. According to U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins, the brothers conspired to bribe an employee at a Mass Save lead vendor company in exchange for Mass Save contracts. The brothers allegedly paid that employee tens of thousands in cash bribes, kickbacks, or other benefits from 2013 to 2017. That included weekly $1,000 payments from Christopher and then $5,000-$10,000...
STONEHAM, MA
