Montreal hosts Florida, looks to stop home slide

Florida Panthers (58-17-6, first in the Atlantic) vs. Montreal Canadiens (21-49-11, eighth in the Atlantic)

Montreal; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens +229, Panthers -286; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal hosts Florida looking to stop its seven-game home skid.

The Canadiens have gone 8-14-3 against division opponents. Montreal averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the league. Michael Pezzetta leads the team serving 81 total minutes.

The Panthers are 19-4-2 against the rest of their division. Florida leads the Eastern Conference with 7.0 assists per game, led by Claude Giroux averaging 1.1.

In their last meeting on March 29, Florida won 7-4. Jonathan Huberdeau recorded a team-high 3 points for the Panthers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Suzuki leads the Canadiens with 21 goals, adding 39 assists and collecting 60 points. Jeff Petry has 10 points over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Huberdeau has 115 total points while scoring 30 goals and totaling 85 assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 1-9-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game with an .870 save percentage.

Panthers: 8-2-0, averaging four goals, 6.6 assists, 4.9 penalties and 14.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Justin Barron: out for season (ankle), Jake Allen: out for season (groin), Joel Armia: out (personal).

Panthers: Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.