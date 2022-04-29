ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia and Ottawa face off in conference battle

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Ottawa Senators (32-42-7, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (25-45-11, eighth in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -126, Senators +106; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia faces Ottawa in Eastern Conference play.

The Flyers are 11-30-8 in Eastern Conference games. Philadelphia is last in the Eastern Conference averaging only 6.8 points per game. Cam Atkinson leads them with 50 total points.

The Senators are 21-22-6 in Eastern Conference play. Ottawa averages 10.1 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the NHL. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 117 total minutes.

In their last matchup on March 18, Ottawa won 3-1. Alex Formenton recorded a team-high 2 points for the Senators.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny has 52 total points for the Flyers, 16 goals and 36 assists. James van Riemsdyk has five goals over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Mathieu Joseph leads the Senators with a plus-eight in 11 games this season. Tim Stutzle has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 2-8-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .882 save percentage.

Senators: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Cam York: out (lower-body), Rasmus Ristolainen: out (upper body), Patrick Brown: out for season (upper-body), Nick Seeler: out (lower-body), Carter Hart: out (lower-body), Cam Atkinson: out (lower-body).

Senators: Mathieu Joseph: out (undisclosed), Colin White: out (covid-19 protocol), Matt Murray: out (neck), Connor Brown: out for season (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Clinch 3rd with 1 Point, Game 82: Lines, Preview, Odds vs. CBJ

The records don’t matter. The Pittsburgh Penguins final regular season of the game is about one point. If the Penguins gain a point, they clinch third place and face the New York Rangers in the Metro Division playoffs. If they lose to the Columbus Blue Jackets at PPG Paints Arena, the Washington Capitals have a chance to snatch third place with a regulation win, relegating the Penguins to the second wild card and the Atlantic Division playoffs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Canadiens reiterate desire to keep St. Louis as coach

'He belongs in the game,' Montreal executive VP Gorton says. The Montreal Canadiens reiterated their desire to retain Martin St. Louis as coach during their season finale on Friday. "Well, I hope so," Canadiens executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton told TSN. "I think he's a huge impact....
NHL
NHL

Predators will win Stanley Cup led by Saros, Josi

Offensive production from Duchene, Forsberg to also spur Nashville's first championship. A team capable of making a long, productive run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs needs three critical elements -- goaltending, a leader on defense, and an offense capable of pushing the pace at key moments. The Nashville Predators happen...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

PREVIEW: Coming off win, Blue Jackets finish season vs. Penguins

BLUE JACKETS (37-37-7) at PENGUINS (45-25-11) It would be hard to imagine a better home finale for the Blue Jackets than the one that happened Thursday night. The Blue Jackets not only beat the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning, they did it by a convincing 5-2 score. Five different CBJ players tallied as the Blue Jackets pulled away, turning a 2-1 lead after two periods into a game that wasn't in question at the final gun.
COLUMBUS, OH
97.3 ESPN

Flyers 5: Takeaways from the 2021-22 Season

A season that felt like it lasted an eternity finally came to an official end on Friday night as the Flyers closed out the 2021-22 schedule with a 4-2 loss against the Ottawa Senators. The offseason will present its challenges for a team in need of an overhaul and massive...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Miami starts second round against Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers (51-31, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (53-29, first in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -8.5; over/under is 208.5. EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Heat host first series matchup. BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers to open the Eastern Conference second round....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Boston faces Toronto, looks for 5th straight win

LINE: Maple Leafs -126, Bruins +104; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Boston will look to keep its four-game win streak going when the Bruins take on Toronto. The Maple Leafs are 15-8-2 against opponents in the Atlantic. Toronto averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. Wayne Simmonds leads the team serving 96 total minutes.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

AP Sportlight

1920 — Joe Oeschger of the Boston Braves and Leon Cadore of the Brooklyn Dodgers both pitch 26 innings in a 1-1 tie, the longest game in major league history. 1943 — Count Fleet, ridden by Johnny Longden, wins the Kentucky Derby by three lengths over Blue Swords.
MLB
Pgh Hockey Now

New York Bound; Penguins Clinch 3rd Place with Wild Finale over CBJ

There was an obvious desire to end the first 82-game schedule since 2019 with a win. The Pittsburgh Penguins had clinched a playoff spot weeks ago. The only remaining logistical matter was packing for Game 1 against the New York Rangers or the President’s Trophy-winning Florida Panthers. The Penguins needed just a point to finish third in the Metro. They could have fluffed off the regular-season finale against the Columbus Blue Jackets and rested their stars, but it was all hands on deck, including defacto starting goalie Casey DeSmith.
COLUMBUS, OH
markerzone.com

RYAN ELLIS SAYS ALL ISSUES WITH THE PHILADELPHIA FLYERS HAVE BEEN SOLVED

It looks as though Ryan Ellis is prepared to stick with the Philadelphia Flyers despite recent speculation that he wanted out. Ellis did not deny there were issues during his end of year interview with media Saturday, but said the problems have been sorted out and he's prepared to be at training camp with the team come September.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Penguins Recall Forward Drew O'Connor from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled forward Drew O'Connor from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. O'Connor, 23, has split the 2021-22 season between Pittsburgh and WBS. With Pittsburgh, O'Connor has suited up for 22 games, registering three goals, two...
NHL
markerzone.com

CROSBY ACKNOWLEDGES THIS MAY BE THE FINAL RUN FOR PITTSBURGH'S CURRENT CORE

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins are headed to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the sixteenth consecutive season. The Cole Harbour native understands that this may be Pittsburgh's last shot at a Stanley Cup with the current core they have. Defenceman Kris Letang and forward Evgeni Malkin, who have played key roles on Pittsburgh's three Stanley Cup Championships, are set to become unrestricted free agents this summer.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

