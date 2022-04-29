ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston faces Toronto, looks for 5th straight win

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Boston Bruins (51-25-5, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (53-21-7, second in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -126, Bruins +104; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Boston will look to keep its four-game win streak going when the Bruins take on Toronto.

The Maple Leafs are 15-8-2 against opponents in the Atlantic. Toronto averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. Wayne Simmonds leads the team serving 96 total minutes.

The Bruins are 18-6-1 against the rest of their division. Boston averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Eastern Conference. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 97 total minutes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Auston Matthews has 106 total points for the Maple Leafs, 60 goals and 46 assists. Ilya Mikheyev has five goals over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Marchand leads the Bruins with 48 total assists and has 80 points. Patrice Bergeron has 10 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.8 penalties and 14 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Jake Muzzin: day to day (undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: out (groin), Michael Bunting: day to day (undisclosed).

Bruins: Jesper Froden: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

