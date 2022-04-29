ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Suns move into Round 2, where the Mavericks will await

By TIM REYNOLDS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WLr1q_0fNtXo4t00
1 of 3

Chris Paul is still looking for his perfect ending.

A perfect entry to Round 2 will have to suffice for now.

Paul and the Phoenix Suns — the team with the best record in the NBA this season — have moved on to the Western Conference semifinals, where a matchup with fourth-seeded Dallas awaits. It’ll start in Phoenix on Monday night.

And Paul is coming off the perfect game: 14 for 14 from the field, 4 for 4 from the foul line, 33 points in the 115-109 Game 6 first-round series-clincher for Phoenix at New Orleans on Thursday night. It was the most field goals without a miss in NBA playoff history and matched the fourth-most in any NBA game. The three better showings all belong to Wilt Chamberlain — who had games of 15, 16 and 18 makes without a single miss.

“Nobody’s seen this, 14 for 14,” Suns guard Devin Booker said. “This is the first time for all of us.”

Paul and the Suns got to the NBA Finals — his first time there — last season, winning the first two games against the Milwaukee Bucks before dropping the next four and watching Giannis Antetokounmpo and his teammates celebrating a title.

All Phoenix did this season for an encore was win 64 games, earn home-court for the entirety of the NBA playoffs and now moves into Round 2. The Suns ousted eighth-seeded New Orleans in six games to advance, saw Paul make history and got Booker back from a hamstring strain for the clincher.

“All playoff series are hard,” Suns coach Monty Williams said when the series ended, lauding New Orleans’ effort throughout. “Even if you sweep a team, that last game is going to be a battle. So yeah, this certainly helped us. This is not an eighth seed. No way.”

This becomes the second consecutive year that Phoenix needed six games, and a taste of adversity, to get through Round 1. Last year was against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, who took a 2-1 series lead before the Suns won the final three games. This time, it was against a Pelicans team that needed two play-in victories to make the playoffs, finished the year 10 games under .500 but split the first four games and had more than a few moments they’ll savor from the matchup.

“This was a big-time battle,” Williams said. “You would expect a series like this later on in the playoffs. But I think there’s so much parity in the league now. You can’t walk into a first-round series without keeping your left up. You better keep your left up and duck because teams are throwing punches, right out the gate.”

The fight, Williams hopes, steels the Suns for what’s coming. Dallas eliminated Utah later Thursday night, giving Luka Doncic his first series win — and the Mavericks’ first trip to the second round since 2011, when they won the NBA title.

“I’m ready,” Doncic said in an on-court interview in Salt Lake City after the Mavericks advanced. “It’s going to be a fun series.”

The Suns probably agree and flew back from New Orleans feeling great, with good reason. The Suns got a closeout win on the road, which always boosts confidence. Paul played the perfect game. And Booker reported no issues with his hamstring.

“It’s big,” Paul said. “Having Book back is everything.”

___

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Here's What Devin Booker Said After The Suns Eliminated The Pelicans

The Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 115-109 on Thursday evening to advance to the second-round of the playoffs. The loss for the Pelicans sends them into the 2022 offseason, while the Suns will continue their pursuit of getting to another NBA Finals. After the...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
State
Utah State
Yardbarker

Chris Paul leads Suns to Western Conference semis with perfect game vs. Pelicans

The Phoenix Suns eliminated the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night with a 115-109 win on the back of a perfect, 14-for-14 night from point guard Chris Paul. Paul finished with 33 points, eight assists, and five rebounds on the night, making all 14 of his shots, including one three-pointer. According to ESPN Stats and Info, Wilt Chamberlain is the only player to finish an NBA game with more shots without a miss.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Williams
Person
Lebron James
Person
Wilt Chamberlain
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Devin Booker
NBC Sports

Draymond's heartfelt wish for Boogie's future in NBA

The last few years have been a rocky journey for DeMarcus Cousins. Once at the pinnacle of NBA talent as a four-time All-Star, a ruptured Achilles in 2018 derailed his basketball career. It cost Cousins what would have been a monster payday as one of the league’s top centers. Then, a torn ACL sidetracked him again, forcing him to miss the entire 2019-20 campaign after contributing to the Warriors’ run to the 2019 NBA Finals.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

NBA says refs missed Draymond violation on late GP2 3-pointer

Gary Payton II was the unsung hero of the Warriors' series-clinching 102-98 win over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night at Chase Center, but a day later, one of the biggest shots of the game shouldn't have counted. The NBA released the Last Two Minute Report for Game 5 between...
NBA
Yardbarker

Suns star Devin Booker expected to play Game 6 against Pelicans

Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker has missed the past three games of his team’s first-round NBA Playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans with a hamstring injury. For a while, it seemed like Booker would be sidelined a couple weeks with the injury. That’s no longer going to be the case.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Lakers#Nba Finals#Mavericks#Round 2#The Phoenix Suns#The Nba Finals#The Milwaukee Bucks
Yardbarker

What A Relief: Mavs Face Suns In West Semifinals With Burden Lifted

Finally, after 11 long years, the Dallas Mavericks have won a playoff series after finishing off the Utah Jazz in six games Thursday night. The Mavs still have their sights set on higher goals than just a first-round win, but make no mistake, there is a huge sense of relief rippling through the franchise right now.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Suns fined $25,000 for inaccurate Devin Booker injury report

The Phoenix Suns are headed to the Western Conference Semifinals. They closed out their first-round series against the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 6 Thursday night. However, the Game 6 win and return of Devin Booker didn’t come without consequence. The NBA fined the Suns $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Larry Brown Sports

Rapper Drake places monster bet on first WR to be drafted

Drake has a good feeling about a specific player becoming the first wide receiver off the board at the position during the 2022 NFL Draft. On Thursday morning, the Canadian rapper posted a screenshot of a bet slip on his Instagram story showing that he wagered $100,000 on USC’s Drake London to be the first wide receiver taken.
NFL
The Associated Press

Miami starts second round against Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers (51-31, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (53-29, first in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -8.5; over/under is 208.5. EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Heat host first series matchup. BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers to open the Eastern Conference second round....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

Suns vs. Mavericks series preview, best bet

No. 1 Suns (-280) vs. No. 4 Mavericks (+230) Suns 68-20 48-40 3-0 +7.5 (1st) -1.5 (-143) Mavericks 56-32 52-34-2 0-3 +3.5 (7th) +1.5 (+110) In a postseason marred by injuries to this point, these two teams are finally healthy after ailments to their leading scorers nearly derailed their chances at a second-round berth. Both survived and should be at full strength heading into this matchup; that clearly benefits the defending West champs.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Mavs move on to Suns, reminding Kidd a bit of their past

Luka Doncic and his teammates remind Jason Kidd a little of the last Dallas Mavericks team to advance in the playoffs. The coach now was the point guard then when the Mavericks had split the first four games of the 2011 playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers. He recalls people thinking Dallas might not even get out of that series.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

875K+
Followers
426K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy