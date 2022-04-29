ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle takes on San Jose on 4-game losing streak

San Jose Sharks (32-36-13, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Seattle Kraken (26-48-6, eighth in the Pacific)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken -121, Sharks +100; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle will try to stop its four-game losing streak when the Kraken take on San Jose.

The Kraken are 13-35-0 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle is last in the Western Conference averaging just 4.4 assists per game. Vince Dunn leads the team with 28 total assists.

The Sharks are 9-11-5 against the rest of their division. San Jose averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Western Conference. Jeffrey Viel leads the team serving 114 total minutes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carson Soucy leads the Kraken with a plus-seven in 62 games this season. Jordan Eberle has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 35 goals and has 76 points. Logan Couture has seven assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, five assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .883 save percentage.

Sharks: 3-3-4, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, four penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (knee), Jaden Schwartz: day to day (upper body), Haydn Fleury: day to day (upper body).

Sharks: Radim Simek: out (lower-body), Erik Karlsson: out (lower-body), Kevin Labanc: out for season (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

