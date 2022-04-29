ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Crash follows shooting in Peoria

By Julia Bradley
1470 WMBD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria neighborhood was the scene of a shooting and then a car crash Thursday night. Peoria...

www.1470wmbd.com

Comments / 2

Related
Central Illinois Proud

Officer-involved shooting suspect yells at judge, now spending 100 days in jail

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man accused of shooting at two Peoria Police officers received 100 days in jail for shouting match with a judge. Judge Kevin Lyons found Carlos D. Jones, 43, in contempt of court Thursday after yelling back and forth with him when Jones explained why he refused to submit to a DNA swab test.
PEORIA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

56-year-old woman shot and killed in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A 56-year-old woman died after a shooting Tuesday night. Rockford Police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3500 block of Green Dale Drive near Harrison Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the front of the house had been struck multiple times by gunfire. The victim was found inside […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man dies in Wednesday night Rockford shooting

UPDATE: The man shot in the 900 block of Grant Avenue Wednesday night has died, becoming Rockford’s 6th murder of the year. Police announced that he was a 31-year-old man and they will provide more details when they’re available. Rockford Police are still saying to avoid the area as they continue the investigation. ROCKFORD, Ill. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
State
Wisconsin State
Peoria, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Peoria Public Information#Ppd
CBS Chicago

Woman dead, man seriously injured after wrong-way crash on I-90 at Cline Avenue in Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A wrong-way driver died after a crash on I-90 in Northwest Indiana Thursday morning. Police said a woman was driving east in the westbound lanes, around 3:30 a.m., when she hit another car. The woman was killed and the man driving the other car involved was seriously injured, police confirmed. Indiana state police are diverting drivers off westbound I-90 at Cline Avenue.Indiana police expect I-90 between Cline Avenue and Calumet Avenue to be closed for several hours.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WCIA

One dead, one hurt in Wednesday crash

CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One person has died and another person was seriously injured in a car crash in Clay County on Wednesday. The crash happened on Ingraham Lane east of Sylvite Drive at 1 p.m. State Police determined from their preliminary investigation that a pickup truck crossed the center line for unknown reasons […]
CLAY COUNTY, IL
FOX2Now

Mother of Illinois pregnant woman shot speaks out

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — “She just kept saying mom keep holding it keep holding it, and she’s like mom I’m shot, and I kept telling her Lydia talk to me talk to me, just keep talking,” Rachelle Garner said. That’s the reaction from a Danville...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Police investigating crash with injuries

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were hurt after a traffic crash happened Friday night. Decatur Police were dispatched to an area on North Water Street at around 10 p.m. in response to a report of a personal injury accident. Initial investigation revealed that a gray 2006 Chrysler 300 was traveling north on Water Street […]
DECATUR, IL
KWQC

Troopers: Man fatally hit Knox County deputy in Henry County Friday

HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Granite City man was Friday arrested after police say he fatally struck a Knox County deputy in Henry County while fleeing from police. Daylon K. Richardson, 22, is charged with two counts of murder, a Class M felony, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 Felony, and aggravated fleeing and alluding, a Class 4 felony.
HENRY COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy