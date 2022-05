Regulatory clarity is one factor that prompted Kraken to expand into the UAE. Crypto exchange Kraken has received a license from Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) to operate a regulated trading platform in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Kraken will now expand into the Middle East and open its regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi. Curtis Ting, Kraken’s managing director for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, told CNBC’s Dan Murphy that the company is satisfied and excited about the development. He noted that the crypto company would begin to offer Dirham pairs for investors within the region.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO