Police investigating shooting at adult arcade in east Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE — Police are investigating a shooting at an adult arcade in east Charlotte Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. on East W. T. Harris at La Casa Skilled Based Games, which is part of a strip mall.

A Channel 9 crew arrived around 5:30 a.m. where several police officers were on scene.

MEDIC said one person was transported from the scene with life-threatening injuries.

Channel 9 reporter Anthony Kustura confirmed that the victim was an employee of the arcade.

In 2019, there was another crime scene in the area after a security guard was shot and killed on the job.

Two people were charged with the death of 51-year-old Askia Toure Abdullah Alkebulan.

We are asking CMPD for more details on the nature of the scene and who was the victim.

Kali Aspen
3d ago

They should shut down these fish games. They've been popping up all over the city.

NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJBF

South Carolina man arrested for lottery fraud

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – One South Carolina man has been arrested for lottery fraud. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Willie Lee Moses, II, 36, of Columbia, was arrested on Monday for three counts of Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit or Alter Game Tickets. According to the arrest warrant, the tickets were previously […]
SUMTER, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman accused of cashing stolen lottery tickets

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery. According to SLED, Judy Ann Hill turned in multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry Counties: Lil’ Cricket #3842 on Nance Street in […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

