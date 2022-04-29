Police investigating shooting at adult arcade in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Police are investigating a shooting at an adult arcade in east Charlotte Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. on East W. T. Harris at La Casa Skilled Based Games, which is part of a strip mall.

A Channel 9 crew arrived around 5:30 a.m. where several police officers were on scene.

MEDIC said one person was transported from the scene with life-threatening injuries.

Channel 9 reporter Anthony Kustura confirmed that the victim was an employee of the arcade.

In 2019, there was another crime scene in the area after a security guard was shot and killed on the job.

Two people were charged with the death of 51-year-old Askia Toure Abdullah Alkebulan.

We are asking CMPD for more details on the nature of the scene and who was the victim.

