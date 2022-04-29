ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Amazon donating 500 Echo Dots to Valley seniors

By Kyle Alexander
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09dNAu_0fNtM7j200

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- You may have heard of an Amazon Echo Dot.

It’s a small device that can do anything from play music to read the news. Amazon is donating 500 of them to low-income seniors in the Valley.

Police seek help identifying hit & run suspects

This effort is being made possible by the nonprofit Ohio Living and the Senior Support Action Group. These Echoes are a way of reducing risks to seniors at home. Special programming allows seniors to call pre-programmed contacts.

This can be anyone from family members to emergency numbers. All of this is possible just by using your voice.

“It really removes the challenges of technology when you can just talk to it and ask it to do systems. So we are seeing we’re seeing this just across the nation,” said Wendy Price-Kiser Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice.

Since it’s voice-activated, seniors can ask the Echo Dot just about anything. Finding out information about taxes, what the weather is like for the day. A big reason why this program was started was to help seniors who may be in isolation.

Kiser also says the Echoes can enhance senior citizens’ peace of mind and independence. Around 15 have been installed so far. Senior Support Action Group says the response has been positive.

Some seniors may be feeling lonely at times. These Amazon Echo Dots can act like a friend for them in a way.

“A lot of seniors are living in this loneliness epidemic, and this is just a voice that they can talk to you. You can ask Alexa any question. Hopefully, they can also access resources,” said Jillian Maynard of Senior Support Action Group.

Some people are using the Echo Dots for fun things. One person has it read Bible verses daily to her.

You can call Senior Support Action Group at 330-424-7877 to find out if you’re eligible for an Echo Dot.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Society
Youngstown, OH
Society
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#Amazon Echo Dot#Echo Dots#Ohio Living Home Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Electronics
WKBN

Police arrest woman after finding loaded gun

Jazmaree Bailey, 23, is in the Mahoning County jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. She was booked into the jail after a car she was driving was pulled over about 1:40 a.m. at McCartney Road and 12th Street for speeding.
NEW CASTLE, PA
WKBN

WKBN

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy