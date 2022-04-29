ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Mohamed Salah and Sam Kerr win FWA awards

By Jim van Wijk
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13fv46_0fNtCY0u00

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been voted the Football Writers’ Association’s Footballer of the Year, with Chelsea striker Sam Kerr receiving the women’s award.

Egypt international Salah took 48 per cent of the vote, ahead of Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice .

Salah has scored 30 goals for the Reds this season, 22 in the Premier League , as Jurgen Klopp’s side chase further domestic and European success.

The 29-year-old wins the FWA award, which has been presented since 1948, for the second time having also been named the 2018 Footballer of the Year.

Liverpool and Manchester City players dominated the votes, with nine of Klopp’s squad receiving individual nominations and a total of six City players recognised.

The Women’s Footballer of the Year vote was open to the full FWA membership for the first time, with the award, which was introduced from 2018, having previously been decided by an expert panel.

Australian striker Kerr, who has scored 18 goals in the Women’s Super League to help Chelsea top the table, claimed 40 per cent of the vote with Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema in second place and Lauren Hemp of Manchester City placing third.

Salah and Kerr, 28, are set to receive their awards at the Footballer of the Year dinner in London on May 5.

FWA chair Carrie Brown said: “Both Mo and Sam have been outstanding this season, breaking records for both club and country.

“As well as their performances on the pitch, they are leaders and standard bearers of excellence at their clubs and respective leagues.

“The fact they have won by such convincing margins underlines just how impressive they have been this season which has been recognised by our members.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vivianne Miedema
Person
Sam Kerr
Person
Lauren Hemp
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Reds#Fwa#The Premier League#European#Australian#The Women S Super League#Arsenal
The Independent

Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV

Newcastle welcome Liverpool to St James’ Park hoping to knock back their visitors’ title hopes.Eddie Howe’s side are enjoying a good run of form and have propelled themsleves into the top half.LIVE! Follow all the action from Newcastle vs Liverpool with our live blogThey will hope to prey on a Liverpool team potentially wearied by a short turnaround from Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg win over Villarreal. Jurgen Klopp’s side recognise that they may need to win every game to overhaul Manchester City and win the title. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture.When...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

AC Milan stay ahead of rivals Inter in Serie A title race

AC Milan stayed top of Serie A after a late goalkeeping clanger gifted them a 1-0 home win against Fiorentina.Rafael Leao took advantage of an error from keeper Pietro Terracciano eight minutes from time to drill home low.The win keeps Milan, who are chasing their first league title since 2011, two points clear of city rivals Inter with three games of the season remaining.Inter, beaten by Bologna on Wednesday, won 2-1 at Udinese to stay in touch with the Rossoneri.Ivan Perisic and Lautaro Martinez were on target before the break, with Ignacio Pussetto pulling one back for Udinese 18 minutes...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Super League
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Andy Murray celebrates return to clay with victory over Dominic Thiem in Madrid

Andy Murray made a winning return to clay as he saw off Dominic Thiem in straight sets in the first round of the Madrid Open.The three-time grand slam champion triumphed 6-3 6-4 in an hour and 42 minutes against 2020 US Open winner Thiem, who is still seeking his first victory following his recent comeback from a wrist injury.Murray is playing in the Spanish capital as a wildcard having reversed his decision to skip the entire clay-court season. This was his first match back on the surface in almost two years and his first win on clay since 2017.First clay-court...
TENNIS
The Independent

Manchester United vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Ronaldo goal seals win

Follow live reaction as Manchester United wrapped up their home campaign with a comfortable victory and improved performance against Brentford in the Premier League at Old Trafford.Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring inside 10 minutes as he finished Anthony Elanga’s cross from the right, before Cristiano Ronaldo saw a second ruled out after Juan Mata was caught offside.Ronaldo would not be denied a second time, however, as he won and then converted a second-half penalty to double United’s lead shortly after the hour with his 18th Premier League goal of the season.Raphael Varane added a third late on as United cruised to victory and there were goodbyes for Mata and Nemanja Matic on what was their final appearances at Old Trafford.The result moves United four points clear of West Ham in the fight for seventh place, although the Hammers have three games left to play compared to United’s two.Follow all the action and updates as Manchester United face Brentford: Read More Cristiano Ronaldo leads improved Manchester United to closing home win over Brentford
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Senegal sanctioned by FIFA for fan incidents during Egypt World Cup play-off

African Cup of Nations winners Senegal have been fined and ordered to play a game behind closed doors for fan disorder during their World Cup play-off against Egypt, Fifa has announced.The world governing body has imposed a one-match ban on spectators and a fine of around £143,000 on the Senegalese Football Federation after Egypt players including Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah were targeted with lasers during the decisive penalty shoot-out in Dakar in March.Fifa launched a probe into alleged breaches of order and security after the second leg of the play-off, which the home side had won 1-0 through Hamdi Fathi’s...
FIFA
ESPN

Stats: Ronaldo breaks duck, Liverpool 42, Real Madrid's record 35

Another week, another league champion crowned. Real Madrid's coronation in LaLiga witnessed a fair few records tumble, with plenty of action across Europe's top leagues this weekend as well. The Premier League title race remained as tight as ever, with both Manchester City and Liverpool winning. Goalkeeping howlers were at hand to ensure AC Milan stayed ahead of Inter in Serie A. Bayern Munich and PSG followed their title celebrations last weekend by dropping points this week, with the Bavarians suffering a rare loss, while PSG gave up a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 against Strasbourg.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

631K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy