MIAMI (CBS Miami) — Three Florida correctional officers were denied bond Friday in Miami-Dade County court, one day after being charged with the murder of a handcuffed prisoner who had thrown urine at one of the officers. The Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said a fourth former correctional officer had also been arrested. He is identified as 28-year-old Jeremy Godbolt. “Today is the day of accountability,” said Fernandez Rundle at a news conference as she showed security camera footage that showed the inmate, 60-year-old Ronald Ingram, having no trouble walking before the beating and then needing help walking in order to...

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO