Boston, MA

Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Aggravates adductor injury

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Manager Alex Cora said Martinez was excluded from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays after he aggravated...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Red Sox starting Christian Arroyo at shortstop on Thursday

Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is batting sixth in Thursday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. Arroyo will handle the shortstop position after Xander Bogaerts was given a break in Toronto. In a righty versus righty matchup against Alex Manoah, our models project Arroyo to score 9.3 FanDuel points...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Three-step plan for turning Sox' season around

The Red Sox are in freefall, just 2-5 on a road trip that wraps up in Baltimore this weekend. Recognizing that April isn't normally a time for massive change, here's a realistic three-step plan for righting the ship before 8-12 turns into 10-20 and we start wondering who might get traded in July.
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox return from Andrew Benintendi trade has been underwhelming

A current look at the Red Sox Andrew Benintendi trade. If you read the early batting leaders, a former Red Sox outfielder has a healthy start to 2022. Lefty hitting Andrew Benintendi is on a tear. This is following a solid 2021 when Benintendi hit .276 and slammed 17 home runs. Oh, did I mention he won a Glove Glove?
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Red Sox claim outfielder off waivers from Giants

The Boston Red Sox made a move to bolster their outfield depth on Thursday. Jaylin Davis, a right-handed-hitting outfielder, was claimed off waivers from the San Francisco Giants. He was subsequently optioned to Triple-A Worcester. Davis went 10-for-63 (.159 batting average) with two homers in 26 MLB games with the...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Red Sox Rumors: Infielder Travis Shaw Designated For Assignment

In what hardly was a surprising decision, the Red Sox on Friday reportedly designated Travis Shaw for assignment. Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com first reported the news, which was confirmed by Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. Shaw struggled through the start of the 2022 season, his fourth overall in Boston....
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Red Sox mercifully move on from the struggling Travis Shaw

The Red Sox are moving on from the struggling Travis Shaw. The Mayor of Ding Dong City’s reign has come to an unceremonious end. According to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, the Boston Red Sox have designated Travis Shaw for assignment. The Red Sox brought back the fan-favorite first baseman...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Braves' Charlie Morton: Early exit against Cubs

Morton didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-3 extra-inning loss to the Cubs, giving up three runs on four hits and four walks over 2.1 innings. He struck out one. The veteran right-hander got taken off the hook for his third loss of the year when Atlanta tied things up in the eighth inning, but this was still an uncharacteristically poor outing from Morton, who had lasted at least five innings in each of his first three starts of 2022. Control seems to be his biggest issue right now, as he's walked 10 batters while striking out only 10 in his last 12.2 innings, though Morton's track record should provide some reassurance his 7.00 ERA and 1.78 WHIP on the season will come down.
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

Jeremy Wu-Yelland, Red Sox Prospect, Undergoes Tommy John Surgery

Jeremy Wu-Yelland has hit a roadblock in his ascent up the Boston Red Sox organization. The Red Sox pitching prospect underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday, SoxProspects.com’s Chris Hatfield confirmed via Twitter, per MassLive.com’s Christopher Smith. Wu-Yelland, whom the Red Sox selected in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB Draft, vows to return to action quickly.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Starting Wednesday

Whitlock will start Wednesday's game against the Angels, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Whitlock has been dominant over six appearances (two starts) this season, posting a 0.54 ERA and 0.78 WHIP in 16.2 innings. The right-hander's start against the Blue Jays on Thursday happened since Tanner Houck was on the restricted list due to his vaccination status. However, Whitlock made enough of an impression to draw at least one more start, while Houck will continue to pitch out of the bullpen. Manager Alex Cora didn't commit to Whitlock as a long-term starter and instead said that his role will be determined one turn at a time.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' George Springer: Goes yard twice in win

Springer went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs in Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Astros. Springer opened the game with his 46th career leadoff homer, and his long ball in the third inning wound up providing the final margin of victory. After going through a slump in the middle of April, Springer has picked up the pace in a big way, going 11-for-31 (.355) with four homers six RBI and eight runs over his last eight games.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Red Sox vs. Orioles Prediction and Odds for Saturday, April 30th (Boston in Line for Blowout Win)

Red Sox: -1.5 (-110) 8 (Over: -125/Under: +105) We’re getting a little bit of value here on the Red Sox. In the 10 games before the Baltimore series started, Boston played the Blue Jays seven times. It’s hard playing a divisional rival that’s better than you seven times in less than two weeks. People are sleeping on Boston today, which shouldn’t be the case considering how bad the Orioles offense is.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Dealing with Grade 2 sprain

Manager Scott Servais said following Saturday's game that Haniger is dealing with a Grade 2 high-ankle sprain, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Haniger landed on the injured list earlier in the day, and Servais revealed that he is dealing with the middle of the three grades of high-ankle sprains. A target date for Haniger's return has not yet been revealed, but he is facing an extended absence, and it's possible his return could be measured in months rather than weeks.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Breaks franchise strikeout record

Kershaw did not factor into the decision in Saturday's loss to the Tigers. He allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings. By fanning Dustin Garneau in the third inning, Kershaw tied Hall of Famer Don Sutton for the most strikeouts in Dodgers history. An inning later, Kershaw struck out Spencer Torkelson for No. 2,697, passing Sutton on the all-time list. Kershaw has been tremendous through four starts this season, posting a 2.35 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 30:2 K:BB over 23 innings. He projects to take the ball next weekend at Wrigley Field.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Hansel Robles: Unable to close out Orioles

Robles allowed a run on two hits in two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 3-1 win over Baltimore. Robles was the reliever of choice to start the ninth inning with Boston up, 3-0, but he surrendered hits to the first two batters faced, including a Ryan Mountcastle home run. After getting a couple of right-handed batters out, Robles was replaced by lefty Matt Strahm to face lefty batters. After a dominant start to the season, Robles has hit a bump with four runs (one earned) allowed on five hits and two home runs over 3.1 innings.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Optioned to Triple-A

Gilbert was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday. Gilbert's first major-league appearance this year came as a starter, but he tossed three innings out of the bullpen during Monday's loss to the Dodgers. He'll now head back to the minors, where he's served as a starter in each of his first two outings of the season and will pitch as a starter upon his return. Luis Frias and Tyler Holton were called up to provide additional bullpen depth.
PHOENIX, AZ

